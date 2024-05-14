CCS Student Art Show Award recipients

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS) held their Student Art Show on the Night of the Arts at Cherokee Central Schools on Thursday, May 9. The following students were awarded first, second, or third place for their art in visual arts, woodworking, and/or Cherokee arts and crafts.
Visual Arts, taught by Reba Elders:
First Place
Brett Elders/Marker Figure
Isaiah Ledford/Pencil Cartoon
Hailey Owle/Pastel Portrait
Nyree Thompson/Ink Figure
Isaiah Ledford/Marker Abstract
Ezequiel Martinez/Ink Abstract
Madison Teesateskie/Pencil Portrait
Sara O’Kelley/Pencil Grid
Ezequiel Martinez/Pencil Portrait
Hailey Owle/Colored Pencil Portrait
Lily Pheasant/Pastel Landscape
Cassius Murphy/Pastel Landscape
Laura Martinez/Pencil Figure
Madison Teesateskie/Pencil Landscape
Brett Elders/Crystal Dot
Unknown/Acrylic
Second Place
Brett Elders/Colored Pencil Figure
Lexy Ortiz/Pencil Landscape
Bayley Wright/Acrylic Still Life
Evan Standingdeer/Pencil Figure
Lily Pheasant/Pastel Landscape
Hailey Owle/Pastel Landscape
Laura Martinez/Pencil Grid
Unknown/Ink Abstract
Laura Martinez/Pencil Grid
Nyree Thompson/Pencil Portrait
Evan Standingdeer/Pencil Portrait
Third Place
Jennifer Escobar/Ink Abstract
Creedon Arch/Pencil Grid
Cassius Murphy/Pastel Landscape
Hailey Owle/Pastel Landscape
Nyree Thompson/Pencil Figure
Unknown/Acrylic
Lily Pheasant/Pencil Portrait
Awee Walkingstick/Pencil Portrait
Woodworking, taught by Joshua Adams:
Duck
First Place: Ostani Youngdeer, senior
Second Place: Larindo Ben, sophomore
Third Place: Mychaela Lambert, sophomore
Owl
First Place: Boie Crowe, senior
Second Place: Jenna Cruz, senior
Third Place: Victoria Palmer, senior
Large
First Place: Matix Stamper, sophomore
Second Place: George Saunooke, senior
Third Place: Ezra McGaha, senior
Small
First Place: Gabe Crowe, senior
Second Place: Kiri Hill, senior
Third Place: Kiri Hill, senior
Wood/Pine
First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta, junior
Second Place: D.J. Hornbuckle, senior
Third Place: Yvonne Saunooke, sophomore
Masks
Best of Show/First Place: Gabe Crowe, senior
Second Place: Javian Martin, senior
Third Place: Laura Martinez, senior
Cherokee Arts and Crafts, taught by Lori Reed:
Baskets
Rivercane Design and Corn
First Place: Josh Hornbuckle
Second Place: Janna Girty
Third Place: Janna Girty
White Oak
First Place: Kennica Bradley
Second Place: Awee Walkingstick
Third Place: Livia Crowe
Paper Splint Rivercane Weave
First Place: Janna Girty
Second Place: Roxi Bark
Third Place: Roxi Bark
Paper Splint White Oak Weave
First Place: Janna Girty
Second Place: DJ Hornbuckle
Third Place: Mychaela Lambert
Mats
Paper Splint
First Place: Payton Driver
Second Place: Ayosta Lossie
Third Place: Conner Junaluska
Finger Weaving
Belts and Keychains
First Place: Ayosta Lossie
Second Place: Kennica Bradley
Third Place: Kennica Bradley
Pottery
Paddles
First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta
Second Place: DJ Hornbuckle
Third Place: Yvonne Saunooke
Pots
First Place: Mychaela Lambert
Second Place: Kennica Bradley
Third Place: Zayden Crowe
Masks
First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta
Second Place: Ayosta Lossie
Third Place: Journey Watty
Beadwork
First Place: Kennica Bradley
Second Place: Marleigh Aguilera
Third Place: Journey Watty
Other (moccasins, skirt)
First Place: Janna Girty
Second Place: Ayosta Lossie
Third Place: Conner Junaluska
BEST OF SHOW:
Janna Girty, Paper Splint Basket, Chain Link Design