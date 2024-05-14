CCS Student Art Show Award recipients

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS) held their Student Art Show on the Night of the Arts at Cherokee Central Schools on Thursday, May 9. The following students were awarded first, second, or third place for their art in visual arts, woodworking, and/or Cherokee arts and crafts.

Visual Arts, taught by Reba Elders:

First Place

Brett Elders/Marker Figure

Isaiah Ledford/Pencil Cartoon

Hailey Owle/Pastel Portrait

Nyree Thompson/Ink Figure

Isaiah Ledford/Marker Abstract

Ezequiel Martinez/Ink Abstract

Madison Teesateskie/Pencil Portrait

Sara O’Kelley/Pencil Grid

Ezequiel Martinez/Pencil Portrait

Hailey Owle/Colored Pencil Portrait

Lily Pheasant/Pastel Landscape

Cassius Murphy/Pastel Landscape

Laura Martinez/Pencil Figure

Madison Teesateskie/Pencil Landscape

Brett Elders/Crystal Dot

Unknown/Acrylic

Second Place

Brett Elders/Colored Pencil Figure

Lexy Ortiz/Pencil Landscape

Bayley Wright/Acrylic Still Life

Evan Standingdeer/Pencil Figure

Lily Pheasant/Pastel Landscape

Hailey Owle/Pastel Landscape

Laura Martinez/Pencil Grid

Unknown/Ink Abstract

Laura Martinez/Pencil Grid

Nyree Thompson/Pencil Portrait

Evan Standingdeer/Pencil Portrait

Third Place

Jennifer Escobar/Ink Abstract

Creedon Arch/Pencil Grid

Cassius Murphy/Pastel Landscape

Hailey Owle/Pastel Landscape

Nyree Thompson/Pencil Figure

Unknown/Acrylic

Lily Pheasant/Pencil Portrait

Awee Walkingstick/Pencil Portrait

Woodworking, taught by Joshua Adams:

Duck

First Place: Ostani Youngdeer, senior

Second Place: Larindo Ben, sophomore

Third Place: Mychaela Lambert, sophomore

Owl

First Place: Boie Crowe, senior

Second Place: Jenna Cruz, senior

Third Place: Victoria Palmer, senior

Large

First Place: Matix Stamper, sophomore

Second Place: George Saunooke, senior

Third Place: Ezra McGaha, senior

Small

First Place: Gabe Crowe, senior

Second Place: Kiri Hill, senior

Third Place: Kiri Hill, senior

Wood/Pine

First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta, junior

Second Place: D.J. Hornbuckle, senior

Third Place: Yvonne Saunooke, sophomore

Masks

Best of Show/First Place: Gabe Crowe, senior

Second Place: Javian Martin, senior

Third Place: Laura Martinez, senior

Cherokee Arts and Crafts, taught by Lori Reed:

Baskets

Rivercane Design and Corn

First Place: Josh Hornbuckle

Second Place: Janna Girty

Third Place: Janna Girty

White Oak

First Place: Kennica Bradley

Second Place: Awee Walkingstick

Third Place: Livia Crowe

Paper Splint Rivercane Weave

First Place: Janna Girty

Second Place: Roxi Bark

Third Place: Roxi Bark

Paper Splint White Oak Weave

First Place: Janna Girty

Second Place: DJ Hornbuckle

Third Place: Mychaela Lambert

Mats

Paper Splint

First Place: Payton Driver

Second Place: Ayosta Lossie

Third Place: Conner Junaluska

Finger Weaving

Belts and Keychains

First Place: Ayosta Lossie

Second Place: Kennica Bradley

Third Place: Kennica Bradley

Pottery

Paddles

First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta

Second Place: DJ Hornbuckle

Third Place: Yvonne Saunooke

Pots

First Place: Mychaela Lambert

Second Place: Kennica Bradley

Third Place: Zayden Crowe

Masks

First Place: Ariyanna Toineeta

Second Place: Ayosta Lossie

Third Place: Journey Watty

Beadwork

First Place: Kennica Bradley

Second Place: Marleigh Aguilera

Third Place: Journey Watty

Other (moccasins, skirt)

First Place: Janna Girty

Second Place: Ayosta Lossie

Third Place: Conner Junaluska

BEST OF SHOW:

Janna Girty, Paper Splint Basket, Chain Link Design