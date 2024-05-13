TRACK & FIELD: CHS athletes place at regionals and qualify for state meet

One Feather Staff Report

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. – Several members of the Cherokee High School (CHS) track and field team qualified for the 1A state championship meet with their performances at the 1A West Regional meet at Montreat College in Black Mountain, N.C. on Saturday, May 11. The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at the Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field facility in Greensboro, N.C.

The following CHS athletes qualified:

Joscelyn Stamper, regional champion, women’s discus throw, 120-11

Luke Smith, second place, men’s discus throw, 155-8

Dvdaya Swimmer, second place, women’s 1600M Run, 5:16.21; second place, women’s 800M Run, 2:16.98

Letsi Burgos, second place, women’s 200M Dash, 26.10

Levi Winter, third place, men’s 110M Hurdles, 15.72

Aizen Bell, fourth place, men’s high jump, 5-10

The Swain County Lady Maroon Devils won the women’s team title with 122 points followed by Bradford Prep Charter with 75. Mountain Island Charter won the men’s team title with 129 points followed by Swain County with 110. The CHS women’s team took eighth place with 42 points, and the CHS men’s team took eleventh place with 25 points.

There were several other Smoky Mountain Conference athletes who won the regional championship in their events including: