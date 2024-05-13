OBITUARY: Betsy Lou Taylor

Betsy Lou Taylor, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Tsali Care Center. She is the daughter of the late David and Martha (Junaluska) Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Kareen “Kay” Swayney (Robert); three grandchildren, Natalie Swayney (Robert Welch), Ellisa Swayney (Jon Hill), and Roxy Swayney (Brandon Rice); nine great-grandchildren, Jaden Welch (Shaylon), Avlin Welch, Isaac Welch, Madigan Welch, Alvin Swayney, Dominyk Arch, Ella, Bubby, Elliot Smith; and brothers, Jonah Taylor (Jody) and Truman Taylor (Bea).

In addition to her parents, Betsy is also preceded by brother, Sam Taylor, and grandsons, Michael Taylor and Cody Swayney.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. On Tuesday, May 14, Betsy will be taken to Bethabara Baptist Church for a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jaden Welch, Isaac Welch, Dominyk Arch, Alvin Swayney, Roxy Swayney, and Todd Taylor.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.