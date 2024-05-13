Kituwah, LLC: Who We Are and What We Do

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Formed in the spring of 2018, Kituwah, LLC was created to facilitate non-gaming economic development for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and offset negative impacts to gaming revenues due to competition in the market. Wholly owned by the EBCI, Kituwah, LLC is governed by the Kituwah Economic Development Board (KEDB) that consists of five members appointed by the Principal Chief and confirmed by Tribal Council.

Our current KEDB members include:

Chrissy Arch/EBCI, Chairperson

Adam West/EBCI

Stacy Leeds/Cherokee Nation

Lance Morgan/Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Former KEDB member Sam Owl, an EBCI tribal member, was hired into the chief executive officer’s role in March 2024 leaving one KEDB seat vacant. Each KEDB member has at least twenty years of experience in relevant fields including business, hospital operations, finance, accounting, economic development, and law.

The KEDB is responsible for oversight of Kituwah, LLC, while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the day-to-day operation.

Kituwah, LLC currently has five (5) major lines of business or LOBs including:

8a Governmental Contracting via Kituwah Global Government, LLC (KG3)

Passive and Placed Investments – Short-term Lending and Markets

Property Management – Chestnut Tree Workforce Housing

Modular Housing and Commercial Manufacturing

Hospitality/Development– Ela Campground, Cherokee Cinemas, Cherokee Inn, The 407, SI Resorts

CEO Sam Owl is committed to transparency and stated “Over the coming weeks, Kituwah, LLC will be releasing a series of public communications, via the Cherokee One Feather, to aid our tribal community in better understanding our organization, mission and how we operate. One facet of these communications is to educate the community on business and economic development, our strategies, and how we are accountable to EBCI tribal government. We’ll take a deeper dive into each of our LOBs and how those efforts generate returns (profits). Our goal is education and awareness of our organization and how it benefits the EBCI.”

Established in 2018, Kituwah, LLC is an economic development enterprise, wholly-owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). With brick-and-mortar offices in Cherokee, N.C. and a reach that extends globally, Kituwah, LLC is dedicated to creating an innovative future. Our Mission is “To create or acquire profitable businesses and investments that provide substantial opportunities for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.” Our Vision is “To be a world class company, driving sustainable growth for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, grounded in ethical stewardship for the next seven generations.” For more information, please visit our websites at www.kituwahllc.com www.kituwah3.com