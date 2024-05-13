Jeanette Apperson, CMA recognized with Mercy Award

SYLVA, N.C. – Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital recently announced that Jeanette Apperson, CMA, clinical education specialist, has been recognized as the facilities’ 2024 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

Established in 2001, the Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.

“At Harris and Swain, we are committed to advancing Lifepoint’s mission of making communities healthier, and our devoted team members are critical to this work – especially Jeanette Apperson,” said Ashley Hindman, chief executive officer of Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals. “We are so proud to recognize her positive contributions to improving the overall health of our patients, supporting their families, and serving our community. Jeanette always goes the extra mile to meet any need that may arise and is a true champion of our caring culture.”

A Certified Medical Assistant, Apperson has been an integral part of the Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospital system for over two decades, during which time she has consistently gone above and beyond her job duties to ensure the well-being of our patients, her peers, and her community. She demonstrates Lifepoint’s core values of championing patient care, doing the right thing, embracing individuality, acting with kindness, and making a difference together in numerous fashions. Apperson’s dedication is evident in every aspect of her work, from filling staffing gaps, to providing compassionate care and support to those in need, to bringing positivity and hope to challenging situations.

In addition to exemplary performance in her role, Apperson’s thoughtfulness and generosity extend beyond the workplace. She consistently goes out of her way to support her coworkers, friends, and family members during difficult times, as well as celebrating their successes, demonstrating her genuine care and concern for others.

Outside of work, Apperson enjoys reading and giving book recommendations to others, hand-making blankets, scarves, and hats for patients and peers, and spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. Her coworkers remark that she spreads joy effortlessly through her lighthearted attitude and funny personality.

“Jeanette is an invaluable resource to her coworkers and is well-known throughout the organization as a person that can be trusted and relied upon,” said Tiffany Brackett, MSN, RN, CPPS, CPHQ, Director of Quality and Regulatory at Harris and Swain. “She goes above and beyond and continuously exceeds expectations. She has dedicated her career to helping others.”

Each local Mercy Award winner, including Apperson, will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2024 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August.