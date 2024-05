Chief’s Awards presented

The Chief’s Awards were presented by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks and Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley in the Cherokee Tribal Council House on the morning of Wednesday, May 8. The awards were presented to students who are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and excelled in their academic and other endeavors during the 2023-24 school year.

New Kituwah Academy: Carter Stephens, Kamden Driver

Cherokee Elementary: Lula Ensley, Jayden Teesateskie

Cherokee Middle: James “JJ” Smith, Zoe De Los Reyes

Cherokee High: Roxi Bark, George Saunooke

Swain East Elementary: Jozie Smith, Braelyn Lambert

Swain West Elementary: Sofia Bradley, Aubree Bradley

Swain Middle: Ruby Hollifield, TJ Carroll

Swain High: Kane Osco Jones, Riley Faith Cabe

Smokey Mountain Elementary: Jeremiah Queen, Evelyn George

Smoky Mountain Middle: Zaliyah Sharpless, Carlisle Williams

Smoky Mountain High: Mathias Saunooke, Zoe Walkingstick

Robbinsville Elementary: McKynlee Adams, Shawn George-Smoker

Robbinsville Middle: Xamuel Wachacha, Khayton Swimmer

Robbinsville High: Charismas Rayne Lambert, Zoie Shuler

Andrews High: Kurtis Cochran, Jailen Powell

Murphy High: Cruz Teesateskie, Xander Wachacha

Pisgah High: Whitney Boone

Tuscola High: Abby Ball, Callie Parker