OBITUARY: Matilda Reed Calhoun

Matilda Reed Calhoun, 73, of Cherokee. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, May 7, 2024. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lucinda Bird Reed.

She was a member of the Cherokee Pentecostal Holliness Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Ann Walkingeagle, Sherry Crowe; son, Clint Calhoun; sisters, Bessie Welch, Mary Grauman, Ollie Reed, Iva Gentry, Sharon Faye Reed; and brother, William D. Reed, Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Pat Calhoun; daughter, Trish Calhoun; sons, John Walkingeagle, Tim Swayney; grandchildren, Cedar Sequoyah, Taryn Walkingeagle (Mike), Amanda Grant (Jose), Jalen, Alex and Alexis Motola, Wanei Sneed, Josie, Steven, Ohitika, Hannah Calhoun, Josh Crowe, Amber Crowe, Vickie, Billy and Joe Calhoun, Pamela, Oztin, and Selu Swayney; several great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Reed Swimmer (Virgil), Julia Lossiah (Kirk), Bruce Reed (Krista); uncle Tony Bird; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10 at Cherokee Pentecostal Holliness Church. Rev. Tim Melton will officiate with burial in the Reed Lossiah Cemetery.

Matilda will be taken to the church at 4 p.m. Thursday to await the hour of service.