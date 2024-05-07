OBITUARY: Raven Marie Hornbuckle

Raven Marie Hornbuckle, 29, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024.

She is survived by her seven babies, Selena, Ollie, Javier, Reynaldo, Tito Jr. (Chuge), and Malachi; her husband, Simitrio Rios Sr.; mother, Lola Ledford (William George); adopted mother, Regina McCauley; adopted brother, Ian McCauley; siblings, Chonsi, Maggie, Rosa, John, Alicia, and Margarita; and biological father, Larry Lee Hornbuckle.

Raven is preceded in death by her siblings, Eva and Christian, and her child, Bridgette.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Long House Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.