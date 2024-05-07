Crowe receives Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation has announced Susan Crowe, manager of the CIHA (Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority) Eye Clinic, as the recipient of the 2023 Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals whose outstanding contributions have significantly enhanced healthcare within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Crowe’s journey at the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority began at a pivotal moment as the eye clinic transitioned from private ownership to integration within the CIHA network. Over the course of her career, Susan has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of the eye clinic, working tirelessly alongside opticians, optometrists, ophthalmologists, and the Hospital’s Executive Board to establish a state-of-the-art facility that serves the community with excellence.

CIHA officials noted, “Her commitment to professional development and excellence is exemplified by her achievements, including membership in the American Board of Optometry, securing a special national license for contact lenses, and attaining fellowship status in the National Association of Opticians.

Beyond her professional accolades, Susan’s dedication to her patients is unparalleled. She routinely goes above and beyond, sacrificing personal breaks and lunches to provide comfort and compassion in the clinic’s lobby. For over a decade, she has been a driving force in improving access to eye care services for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, embodying the spirit of selflessness and dedication to community wellness.”

The Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award, named in honor of EBCI Beloved Woman Lula Owl Gloyne, the first registered nurse of the EBCI, celebrates individuals who reflect core values essential to advancing healthcare for the Cherokee community. Susan Crowe’s contributions epitomize these values:

Contributions to Healthcare: Susan has made significant strides in advancing eye care services for the EBCI, ensuring that community members receive the highest quality of care.

Selflessness: Susan consistently prioritizes the well-being of her patients, demonstrating a selfless commitment to their health and wellness.

Accomplished: Through her educational achievements, professional dedication, and mentorship, Susan has set a standard of excellence for her colleagues and future healthcare professionals.

Resilient: As an advocate for the prosperity of future generations, Susan tirelessly works to overcome barriers and ensure the sustainability of healthcare services for the EBCI.

Visionary: Susan’s forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to the future of healthcare for the EBCI make her a true visionary leader in her field.

CIHA officials commented, “The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation is proud to honor Susan Crowe with the 2023 Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award, recognizing her as an exemplary leader and champion of healthcare for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”