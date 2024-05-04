OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” Long

Robert “Bobby” Long, 73, of Sylva, N.C., peacefully went to be with his creator on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

“Bobby” is proceeded in death by his parents, John and Winnie Long; brothers, John Long Jr., Elden Long, Jimmy Long; and sister, Shirley Mace. He leaves behind one daughter, Claudette Long-Stephens (Chris) of Cherokee, N.C.; two grandsons, Ethan Wikle (Kaia) of Cherokee, N.C. and Jarrett Stephens of Elk Park, N.C.; one granddaughter, Haley Mae Wikle (Cody Davis) of Cherokee, N.C.; two great grandsons, William Lee Davis and Harrison Ledford; and many nieces/nephews.

“Bobby” was a man with a heart of gold that enjoyed nothing more than his family, friends, and racing. “Bobby” was a life-long mechanic and race car driver that loved nothing more than a good race of any kind.

A celebration of life will be at a later date to be determined by family.

Family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations are made towards final expenses.

