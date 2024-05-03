EBCI forming new intertribal organization with other USET founders

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was one of four federally recognized tribes that founded what would become the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET) – founded originally as the Inter-Tribal Council of United Southeastern Tribes. Now, those four tribes (EBCI, Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida) are forming a new intertribal organization they feel will better serve their needs.

The EBCI Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed Res. No. 202 (2024) during their regular session on Thursday, May 2 that will set this plan into action. It passed 11-0 with Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Bo Crowe being absent.

The legislation, submitted as an emergency resolution by EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, states, “On Oct. 4, 1986, leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida met in Cherokee, N.C. to build ‘Strength in Unity’ between those four sovereign nations.”

The legislation goes on to state that the four tribes are “committed to work on issues such as protection of tribal sovereignty, economic development opportunities, protection and reclamation of sacred lands, and coordination on political action”.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks commented during discussion on the legislation on Thursday, ” I think this is a good move forward for the Eastern Band and the founding four of USET. I don’t think it takes anything away from the USET organization. But, I think it is pretty clear that USET is moving in a little bit different direction than us as the founding four. I think we can strengthen our relationships with the founding four tribes, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to work together in better scenarios – especially on some of the national policy issues.”

He added, “I think our thought process and what we’re attempting to protect and promote is more in alignment than some of the other smaller, newer tribes that are part of USET. It’s not to take anything away, but it is to make us stronger as the four founding tribal nations.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley commented, “We’ve discussed the major differences over the past 10, 15 years with the USET organization. We’ve talked about the things that the four founding tribes envisioned when they set up the USET. We kind of grew away from that somewhat.

I think this is good timing for this with all of the national issues going on, and it sends a message that Native tribes will stand together.”

USET states its purpose as follows, “USET is dedicated to enhancing the development of tribal nations, improving the capabilities of tribal governments, and improving the quality of life for Indian people through a variety of technical and supportive programmatic services.”

USET is comprised of 33 federally recognized tribes. In addition to the four founding members, USET consists of the following: Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, Seneca Nation of Indians, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Penobscot Indian Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Pleasant Point, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Indian Township, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Narragansett Indian Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, Onedia Indian Nation, Mi’kmaq Nation, Catawba Indian Nation, Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, The Mohegan Tribe, Cayuga Nation, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Shinnecock Indian Nation, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Rappahannock Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe – Eastern Division, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Nansemond Indian Nation, and Monacan Indian Nation.

Per Res. No. 202, which states the EBCI will remain a part of USET, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians continues to support the work being done by USET and intends to remain an integral part of the organization.”