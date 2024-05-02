Ward signs to play basketball, volleyball at Johnson & Wales

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Loshi Ward, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), will be a two-sport athlete at the next level. During a ceremony held at the Charles George Memorial Arena on Tuesday, April 30, she signed a letter of intent to play basketball and volleyball at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte.

Ward was a member of several very important teams in CHS school history including the 2023-24 varsity basketball team that won the 1A State Championship. She was also a member of the 2023 varsity volleyball team that won the regular season Smoky Mountain Conference (SMC) title and the SMC Tournament – both wins being the first in school history.

She was named to the All-Conference teams for volleyball for the 2023 season and basketball for the 2023-24 season.

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, told the crowd gathered for Tuesday’s signing. “Most importantly, she’s a high character young lady. She’s done great things here. I’m just excited for this next phase of your life. I’m excited for what you’re going to accomplish.”

Pam Sumner Price, CHS varsity volleyball head coach, commented, “She has been phenomenal ever since she came in. She was a hitter. She was a middle. She’s a right side. Then we moved her to setter. Loshi never ever complained. She just said, ‘whatever you need me to do, I will do’. So, very, very proud of her.”

She added, “For you to be going for two sports, that is amazing…you are just who you are. Johnson & Wales is beyond blessed to have you for two sports. This is a rarity.”

Ann Gardner, CHS women’s varsity basketball head coach, said, “Loshi has been with me for four years, and I could not be more proud of her and her accomplishments. I feel like she’s going to do great things not just on the athletic field or court, but once she comes back and is going to give back to the Tribe. I think she’s just a tremendous athlete. She’s a utility player, if you will…she didn’t care how big, how small, how quick, how slow, it didn’t’ matter. She was up for the challenge. She’s a state champion.”

“She set the tone for our defense and then that got everybody else falling into our defense and took care of business. That was indicative of our scores throughout the year. Super proud of you. I know you’re going to do great things.”

CHS Principal Dr. Debora Foerst commented, “We are super, super proud of Loshi and all that she’s accomplished. She’s also quite accomplished in the classroom. She doesn’t want to give herself credit for that, but she is a very good student, makes the honor roll.”

Johnson & Wales competes in the USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) Division II.