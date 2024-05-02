TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee hosts Smoky Mountain Conference championship

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School (CHS) played host to the Smoky Mountain Conference (SMC) track and field championship on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1. Swain County won both the men’s team (third consecutive) and women’s team (fourth consecutive) titles.

Cherokee’s Joscelyn Stamper was named the SMC Female Field Athlete of the Year. She took first place in the women’s discus with a throw of 110-2 and second place in the women’s shot put with a distance of 33-08. Swain’s Nse Uffort was named the SMC Male Field Athlete of the Year with wins in the men’s discus throw (165-08) and men’s shot put (59-01.50). Swain’s Arizona Blankenship was named the SMC Female Track Athlete of the Year with wins in the women’s 1600M (5:00.82) and the women’s 3200M (11:16.56). Swain’s Zeke Glaspie was named the SMC Male Track Athlete of the Year with wins in the men’s 100M (11.17) and men’s 200M (22.73).

In addition to Stamper, several other CHS athletes placed in the top three in their events including:

Letsi Burgos, first place conference champion, women’s 200M Dash, 26.64

Dvdaya Swimmer, first place conference champion, women’s 800M Run, 2:19.31; second place, women’s 1600M Run, 5:15.79

Levi Winter, first place conference champion, men’s 110M Hurdles, 15.40

Aizen Bell, third place, men’s 3200M Run, 11:08.45; second place, men’s high jump, 6-0

Cherokee 4x800M Relay team, second place, 8:51.03

Jack Teesateskie, third place, men’s triple jump, 39-6.75

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CHS finishers:

Men’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 198.5

2 – Hayesville 124.5

3 – Murphy 98

4 – Robbinsville 83

5 – Andrews 65.5

6 – Cherokee 59

7 – Highlands 18.5

8 – Tri-County Early College 15

9 – Hiwassee Dam 14

100M Dash

1 – Zeke Glaspie, Swain, 11.17

2 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 11.40

3 – Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville, 11.41

9 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 11.99

15 – Tayvin Bark, Cherokee, 12.86

200M Dash

1 – Zeke Glaspie, Swain, 22.73

2 – Kenyon Rogers-Gibby, Hayesville, 23.23

3 – Cale Harger, Murphy, 23.54

9 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 24.43

400m Dash

1 – Seth Leek, Hayesville, 52.88

2 – Josiah Glaspie, Swian, 52.89

3 – Nathan Frederick, Robbinsville, 53.49

10 – Will Ellwood, Cherokee, 58.30

18 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 1:14.66

800M Run

1 – Abhi Patel, Swain, 2:02.85

2 – Kane Jones, Swain, 2:03.88

3 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 2:06.71

8 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 2:15.84

14 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 2:29.46

17 – Russell McKay, Cherokee, 2:32.69

1600M Run

1 – Carl Baird, Swain, 4:28.24

2 – Connor Brown, Swain, 4:28.42

3 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 4:33.20

5 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 4:44.24

3200M Run

1 – Carl Baird, Swain, 10:15.71

2 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 10:23.41

3 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 11:08.45

110M Hurdles

1 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 15.40

2 – Camden Breazeale, Murphy, 16.31

3 – Jacob Jones, Hayesville, 16.65

300M Hurdles

1 – Camden Breazeale, Murphy, 43.30

2 – Jacob Jones, Hayesville, 43.30

3 – Will Shore, Murphy, 44.07

4x100M Relay

1 – Swain, 44.10

2 – Hayesville, 44.59

3 – Murphy, 46.47

4 – Cherokee, 46.79

4x200M Relay

1 – Swain, 1:31.98

2 – Hayesville, 1:33.43

3 – Murphy, 1:33.73

7 – Cherokee, 1:49.50

4x400M Relay

1 – Swain, 3:36.20

2 – Hayesville, 3:36.64

3 – Murphy, 3:49.50

4x800M Relay

1 – Swain, 8:28.91

2 – Cherokee, 8:51.03

3 – Hayesville, 8:55.15

High Jump

1 – Logan Shuler, 6-02

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 6-00

3 – Kasen Mitchell, Highlands, 5-10

Long Jump

1 – Samuel Preston, Andrews, 21-04.50

2 – Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville, 20-11.25

3 – Cooper Adams, Robbinsville, 19-01.75

11 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 14-09.50

13 – Xavier Sanchez, Cherokee, 13-08.50

Triple Jump

1 – Samuel Preston, Andrews, 43-05

2 – Josh Collins, Swain, 40-01.25

3 – Jack Teesateskie, Cherokee, 39-06.75

14 – Xavier Sanchez, Cherokee, 25-09.25

Pole Vault

1 – Owen Craig, Swain, 13-00

2 – Evan Hall, Swain, 11-06

3 – Tillman Adams, Robbinsville, 11-06

Discus Throw

1 – Nse Uffort, Swain, 165-08

2 – Luke Smith, Cherokee, 139-01

3 – Brody Orton, Murphy, 124-01

14 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 75-09

Shot Put

1 – Nse Uffort, Swain, 59-01.50

2 – Taylor McClure, Hayesville, 49-07.50

3 – Isaac Collins, Robbinsville, 44-06

8 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 35-08

9 – Luke Smith, Cherokee, 35-08

12 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 34-09

Women’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 229

2 – Robbinsville 111

3 – Hayesville 103

4 – Murphy 90

5 – Cherokee 60

5 – Andrews 60

7 – Tri-County Early College 21

8 – Highlands 5

100M Dash

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 12.62

2 – Cayla Geer, Murphy, 13.30

3 – Kylie Donaldson, Andrews, 13.34

14 – Roxi Bark, Cherokee, 15.54

16 – Brianna Reynolds, Cherokee, 17.45

Wheelchair 100M

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 38.60

200M Dash

1 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 26.64

2 – Ava Shook, Hayesville, 27.31

3 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 28.00

16 – Brianna Reynolds, Cherokee, 36.75

400M Dash

1 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 1:00.15

2 – Ava Shook, Hayesville, 1:02.86

3 – Audrey Monteith, Swain, 1:06.90

7 – Laura Martinez, Cherokee, 1:11.95

800M Run

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 2:19.31

2 – Annie Lewis, Swain, 2:20.92

3 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain, 2:29.41

9 – Laura Martinez, Cherokee, 2:57.90

1600M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain, 5:00.82

2 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 5:15.79

3 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain, 5:26.77

3200M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain, 11:16.56

2 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain, 12:01.74

3 – Annie Lewis, Swain, 12:10.09

100M Hurdles

1 – Melani Linton, Swain, 17.09

2 – Kaiya Ellis, Andrews, 17.53

3 – Briley Clampitt, Hayesville, 18.23

9 – Roxi Bark, Cherokee, 21.44

300M Hurdles

1 – Melani Linton, Swain, 48.88

2 – Mya Burrows-Kurr, Swain, 52.02

3 – Addison Blankenship, Swain, 53.11

9 – Roxi Bark, Cherokee, 1:03.91

4x100M Relay

1 – Andrews, 54.12

2 – Robbinsville, 54.55

3 – Hayesville, 55.01

4x200M Relay

1 – Swain, 1:51.86

2 – Murphy, 1:53.37

3 – Robbinsville, 1:56.56

4x400M Relay

1 – Swain, 4:28.97

2 – Hayesville, 4:37.50

3 – Tri-County Early College, 5:07.12

4x800M Relay

1 – Swain, 9:56.59

2 – Hayesville,11:36.69

High Jump

1 – Gracie Sutton, Swain, 5-02

2 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 5-02

3 – Ella Matheson, Hayesville, 5-02

4 – Loshi Ward, Cherokee, 5-00

9 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 4-00

Long Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 16-11

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 16-07.25

3 – Kylie Donaldson, Andrews, 15-09.50

7 – Loshi Ward, Cherokee, 13-10.75

8 – Daisee Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13-06.50

18 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 10-09.25

Triple Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 37-11

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 36-00.50

3 – Ella Matheson, Hayesville, 34-11.75

5 – Dvdaya Swimmer, 32-08

12 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 25-00.75

Pole Vault

1 – Alden Thomas, Swain, 10-00

2 – Carden Oetting, Swain, 8-06

3 – Hannah Wingate, Swain, 8-06

Discus Throw

1 – Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 110-02

2 – Lily Trout, Hayesville, 103-10

3 – Aubrie Wachacha, Robbinsville, 98-02

15 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 66-07

19 – Ava Walkingstick, Cherokee, 59-05

Wheelchair Discus Throw

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 18-09

Shot Put

1 – Samantha Woodard, Swain, 35-00.50

2 – Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 33-08

3 – Alexis Beasley, Andrews, 32-01.50

10 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 28-02.50

20 – Jennifer Escabar, Cherokee, 17-10

Wheelchair Shot Put

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 9-02.50