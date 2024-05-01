OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Lambert Tomlinson

Phyllis Ann Lambert Tomlinson, 77, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, April 19, 2024, after an extended illness in Haywood Regional Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Amos and Lalah Bales Lambert. She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She lived in Lakeland, Fla. for many years. After she moved home to Cherokee, she retired from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino as a Cage Cashier Supervisor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Thorn, and her husband of 40 years, Charles Ronald Tomlinson; her sisters, Beulah Lambert Young and Sharlett Marie Lambert; brothers, Charles Willard Lambert and Grady Amos Lambert; sister-in-law, Mary Lambert; and four nephews.

She is survived by her daughter, and her only child, Patricia Thorn Sikes; her grandchildren that she loved and adored, Steven Ray Ricks and Monica Anthony (Dennis); the absolute treasure of her heart, her great grandchildren, Rayna Ricks (Terrell) and Houston Reed and Dallas Ricks; sister, Shirley Reagan (Everett); brother, William “Willie” Lambert; a special niece, Erin Kirkland (Stephen); sister-in-law, Wanda Lambert; brother-in-law, Charles “Cotton” Young; and many nieces and nephews that she loved.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 23 at Long House Funeral Home with Reverand Randall Miller officiating. She was laid to rest in the New Tow String Cemetery beside her husband. Pallbearers were among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.