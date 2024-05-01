OBITUARY: Mary Frances Rose Booth

Mary Frances Rose Booth went to heaven on Friday, April 19, 2024 to see her Dad (Ted Rose); Mom (Mildred Warren Rose); brothers, Don, Dale, and Teddy Rose; her sisters, Phyllis Rose Coons, Nancy Rose Long; and her sister and best friend, Alice Rose Lambert.

Mary loved spending time with her remaining siblings, Brenda Rose Johnson (Larry), Vivian “Lib” Rose Kieffer (Dan), Linda Rose Carter, and baby brother, Ray Rose (Cathy). Mary was always so proud of her very large Rose family and worked hard to bring them all together every year for the Rose Family Reunion.

Mary was born March 17, 1936 to Ted and Mildred Rose. She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and raised with 11 other siblings on Stillwell Branch Rd in Cherokee, N.C. Mary lived in humble surroundings with no running water or electricity until she was in her teens. She always said she never knew she was poor because her family was happily living in a loving home.

Mary was an avid square dancer in her teenage years and quite the looker. She caught the eye of a Florida boy (Bill Booth) who had come to the Cherokee Fall Festival. After some long-distance courting and a promise that he wouldn’t take her from her North Carolina mountains, she accepted his proposal and they were wed at Cherokee Baptist Church in 1957. They were happily married for 67 years and worked side-by-side operating their rock and gem shops and the many projects they did together. Mary was always Bill’s “right-hand man”.

Mary was extremely proud of her children, Arlene Booth Price (Terry), Sherri Booth (Bob), and David Booth, and bragged to her siblings that “she had the best kids”. She raised her children with love and taught them to be kind, honest, fair, faithful, hard workers, and most importantly introduced them to her savior, Jesus Christ.

Mary was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Emerald Booth, Zain Rigsby, Leah McKinney, Luke Price and Jill Price, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jackson, Kate, and Knox, whom she loved so very much.

There is a hole left in the hearts of many family and friends at Mary’s passing. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. The world will never be the same!

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 23 at Long House Funeral Home. Burial was in the Towstring Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.