Grid search for Gabriel Crow yields no additional evidence

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with numerous law enforcement, fire, and emergency service agencies conducted an extensive search of Spivey Mountain and the surrounding areas on Monday, April 29. Animal and wildlife remains were located during the search, but no evidence regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Crow was found in the area. Seven personnel teams were deployed during this grid search with K9s and drones assisting.

“More than 120 personnel worked from 10 a.m. until after 5 p.m. yesterday during this coordinated grid search. Unfortunately, we did not locate any evidence to lead us to Mr. Crow,” says Captain Dustan Auldredge of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation in remaining out of these areas during the search. The Investigation into Gabriel Crow’s disappearance is still ongoing by the Asheville Police Department.”

Thank you to our many partner agencies for allocating numerous personnel during this search.

Special thanks to West Buncombe Fire, Fairview Fire, Reems Creek Fire, Broad River Fire, French Broad Fire, Skyland Fire, Buncombe County Rescue Squad, Buncombe County Emergency Services, Buncombe County Emergency Management, Buncombe County Fire Marshals Office, N.C. Emergency Management, Asheville Fire Department, NCTF2 Urban Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue Team 3, Cherokee Tribal Police and Fire, Weaverville Fire Department, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the Asheville Police Department.

Anyone with information on Gabriel Crow’s disappearance is asked to please contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD (828) 252-1110.