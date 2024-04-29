CCS School Board to discuss budget with Tribal Council

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, April 15 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:46 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; John Henning, attorney; Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative; and Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent..

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer. The previous meeting minutes from April 1 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

Howard Wahnetah, CCS Finance director, and Rhonica Via, CBC Finance director, provided financial reports for April. Wahnetah said the total spending for the April school board budget was 61.5 percent, with a target spending of 83.3 percent, meaning the board is on target with no significant amount of spending. Via shared that the overall budget for CCS was on target.

In good news, Girty shared that there will not be a football game scheduled during the annual Cherokee Indian Fair in October, and CSS Athletic Director Chase Sneed is working on making sure no other sporting events are scheduled during fair week.

No items were on the consent agenda.

The board entered closed session at 5:52 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The board exited closed at 8:02 p.m.

The board voted unanimously to approve policy revisions to Policy 7820 Personnel Files with a motion by Lambert seconded by Toineeta.

The board also held a first reading of revisions to Policy 7490 Classified Personnel: Suspension and Dismissal.

Girty shared that she attended a work session with Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) and other tribal entities to discuss the cannabis ordinance. Girty said she voiced concerns from CCS staff at the work session. She reiterated that CCS is a no-tolerance drug free workplace as it is stated in the policy.

Girty also shared that Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) would like to meet with the board to discuss the budget for the upcoming school year. A meeting date and time is forthcoming.

The board unanimously approved for CCS 12-month employees to have the same days off for Spring Break, Fourth of July week, and Christmas Break as 10- and 11-month employees, with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

Girty announced that Cherokee High School Principal Deborah Foerst pulled Resolution 24-134: Cherokee Central Schools disestablish the Cherokee High School JROTC program and move forward with the development and offering of a new character and leadership course (or courses) that are adventure-based and culturally relevant, which was tabled at the April 1 meeting. Foerst spoke with JROTC representatives who requested the resolution hold off to consider enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year.

The next board meeting will be held on Monday, May 6, in the Central Office board room.

The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.