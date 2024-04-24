OBITUARY: Emma Darlene Owle

Emma Darlene Owle, 63, of Cherokee, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Harris Regional Hospital. She was born July 6, 1960, in Gaston County, N.C., to the late Burl Barker and Reba Smith. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and spending time with her blossoms and blooms, and her spaghetti was famous among the family. She worked as a CNA for over 33 years caring for those in the community, and was very proud of the work she did.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Barker, and a granddaughter, Natasha Chambers.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, David Owle; four children, Carrie Atkinson (Trey), Jeremy Stanberry (Heather), Archie Stanberry, and Reggie Stanberry; seven grandchildren, Cameron Chambers (Alyssa), Colby Chambers, TJ Atkinson, Katrina Stanberry, Wyatt Stanberry, Keifer Stanberry, and Kaysleigh Reese.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home with the Rev. John Orr officiating. The Family will receive friends an hour prior to the services.

The family does ask that if flowers are being ordered, please order house plants.