What to expect when Medical Cannabis starts to be sold here in the EBCI Community

Submitted by The EBCI Tribal Coordinating Committee

(Editor’s Note: The EBCI Tribal Coordinating Committee was established by Ord. No. 622 (2019) and includes the following: Secretary of EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health and Human Services Division, Director of EBCI Public Health, Director of Human Services; Chief Executive Officer of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority and the Director of Analenisgi; Tribe’s Attorney General and Tribal Prosecutor; Chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department, Captain of Investigations, Captain of Patrol, Chairman of the Cherokee Police Commission; Chief Justice of the Cherokee Supreme Court and the Judge for the Wellness Court; Superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools and the Chairperson of the Cherokee School Board; Secretary of EBCI Division of Operations; Secretary of EBCI Housing Division; and the Secretary of Division of Education.)

How does the medical cannabis system work?

The EBCI Tribal government regulates the medical cannabis industry on Tribal lands. Pursuant to the Cherokee Code, the EBCI Cannabis Control Board licenses and inspects medical cannabis facilities, sets the testing standards, and issues patient cards to people who meet the qualifications.

Qualla Enterprises, LLC is a separate company wholly owned by the EBCI that cultivates, processes, and dispenses medical cannabis to people who have medical cannabis patient cards. They operate a medical cannabis dispensary called the Great Smoky Cannabis Company.

What health conditions are needed for a patient card?

Any North Carolina resident who is at least 21 years old can apply for a patient card if they have at least one of the following health conditions:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome;

An anxiety disorder;

An autism spectrum disorder;

An autoimmune disorder;

Anorexia nervosa;

Cancer;

Dependence upon or addiction to opioids;

Glaucoma;

A medical condition or treatment for a medical condition that produces, for a specific patient, one or more of the following: Cachexia Muscle spasms, including, without limitation, spasms caused by multiple sclerosis Seizures, including, without limitation, seizures caused by epilepsy Nausea; or Severe or chronic pain;

A medical condition related to the human immunodeficiency virus;

A neuropathic condition, without or not such condition causes seizures;

Post-traumatic stress disorder;

Crohn’s disease;

Sickle cell anemia;

Amyotrophic lateral syndrome;

Parkinson’s disease;

A condition resulting in the patient receiving Hospice care;

A terminal illness when the patient’s remaining life expectancy is less than six months.

How and where can I get a patient card?

All medical cannabis patient cards are issued by the EBCI Cannabis Control Board. You can apply online at their website by visiting www.ebci-ccb.org. If you have any trouble with the website, you may reach them by telephone at 828-229-8650. Their office is located at 620 Casino Trail (beside the Taco Bell).

How and where do I purchase medical cannabis?

Once you have a patient card, you may visit the medical cannabis dispensary to learn about specific products and make a purchase. Qualla Enterprises, LLC operates a medical cannabis dispensary known as Great Smoky Cannabis Company at 91 Bingo Loop Road, U.S. Hwy 19 in Cherokee, NC (the former Tribal Bingo Hall). This is the only licensed dispensary here on the Qualla Boundary. They are authorized to sell a variety of medical cannabis products including flower, vape products, edibles, topicals, concentrates, drinks, and paraphernalia (examples: pipes, bongs, cannabis grinders, etc.). Dispensary staff will be available to answer questions about the available products.

How to Prepare (When Information Becomes Available)

Stay Informed: Monitor official announcements from EBCI Tribal Council updates on the legalization process and regulations @ https://ebci.com/live-streams/.

Consult your doctor: Discuss your medical history and whether medical cannabis could be a suitable treatment option for you.

Learn about products: The Great Smoky Cannabis Company will be selling a variety of medical cannabis products. Below are a few examples of what the products will look like

All products clearly display a THC warning label with the following disclaimer: “This is a marijuana product. For adult use only (21+). Keep out of reach of children.” This is what the THC warning symbol looks like:

Labels for edible products will also include ingredients, flavor profile, dietary notes/allergens, etc., followed by this statement: “WARNING—This product contains cannabis. This product may have intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Overconsumption of this product may cause paranoia, anxiety, and/or other hallucinations.”

Medical cannabis is packaged so that it can be distinguished from other items. All edible items are packaged in child-proof bags/containers and opaque exit bags. The individual edible items are ziplocked and heat-sealed packaged during processing to add an extra layer of child and taper proofing. Items with lids will function like child-proof medicine bottles. Packaging includes a manufacturing disclosure which reads as follows: “Manufactured by Qualla Enterprises, LLC. 91 Bingo Loop, Cherokee, NC 28719.” This is what an exit bag looks like:

Who can I contact if I still have questions about how medical cannabis works?

For questions about how medical cannabis is regulated, please contact the EBCI Cannabis Control Board at www.ebci-ccb.org or at 828-229-8650. For questions about the dispensary and the medical cannabis products it sells, please contact the Great Smoky Cannabis Company at www.greatsmokycannabisco.com or at 828-589-8285.

Who can I contact if I have concerns about the health implications of medical cannabis?

Please consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about how medical cannabis could affect your health.

Medical Provider (Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority)

EBCI Public Health & Human Service Division