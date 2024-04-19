TERO Training Center Report

Submitted by EBCI Tribal Employment Rights Office

Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) instructors have been providing classroom training during the first quarter of 2024 on various topics to help our Tribal members develop the skills needed to enter the workforce.

Southwestern Community College (SCC) partnered with TERO to present Forklift operator training in March 2024. This class included classroom instruction as well as hands-on forklift operation. Cherokee Bottled Water assisted with both forklift operator classes by lending its equipment.

Janet Arch leads Flagger training so credentials may be earned to work with highway contractors and others to safely flag traffic during construction projects. Janet led OSHA-10 safety classes for individuals who work for construction companies, and OSHA-30 for supervisors, managers, construction contractors, and business owners/TERO vendors. These classes are presented to the public, and Tribal employees or employees of Tribal entities as needed.

In partnership with Southwestern Community College, TERO is pleased that Facilities Maintenance classes are available. These classes provide instruction in basic trade practices to prepare students to enter the workforce or to enhance their current skills. The course scope includes basic construction math, blueprint comprehension, plumbing, carpentry, electrical, power tools, hand tools, and safety including OSHA-10, Flagger, CPR/AED, and Forklift certification. The class instructor is an enrolled member, Taylor Davis of Yellowhill.

Julie Howard provides training in Microsoft Office products such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Pivot Tables, and Forms. She retired from Tribal IT a few years ago after serving as the trainer for Tribal employees, and she has extensive experience as an instructor. Basic computer operation and instructions were provided to Snowbird employees for the first three months of 2024, as well.

Soft skills training using Charlotte Works Working Smart curriculum has been taught to classes in Cherokee and Snowbird. The modules in this course are spread out over four to six weeks and include dealing with stress, personal reactions in the workplace, employer expectations, and communication, among others. There are four TERO employees certified to train soft skills under this curriculum.

The TERO Training Center is available for classes and may be reserved by calling Gerri Grady, training coordinator, (828) 359-6365 or by emailing gerrgrad@ebci-nsn.gov.