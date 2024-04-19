SPEAKING OF FAITH: Control yourself (Part 1 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from “Preacher Spurs” Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

Scripture References: Romans 8:38-39, Matthew 5:28, Matthew 13:3-9

I have seen most of you after the invitation to the alter has been made; it looks like everyone is saved. That’s good. I’m in good company. You may not know everything about me, and I may not know all and everything about you, but we have eternity together to make up for that. By the way, now that we are all saved, when does eternity start? We are eternal right now. Ever thought about that?

Why don’t we act like we are saved by Christ all the time? Christ saves us from sin by His grace, cleansed by His blood, right? We should be living a Kingdom life. I mean, you can’t kill a Christian – did you know that? We will never die! This earthly body will go to a grave, to dust, but I will live eternally. So, all you can do to me on this earth is change my address. Right?

What do I have to fear being a Christian? I don’t have to be tough enough – I have Christ; he’s tough enough. I’m His Son, and He’s, my Father. Who shall I fear? I wasn’t saved to be silent. But I know a few things not everyone is going to tell you.

First off, I’m possessed. Romans 8:38-39 says so. Many places in the Bible assure me of my Salvation, but that’s my favorite. The Holy Spirit has me, and nothing can separate me from His love and that possession He holds on me. NOTHING – can separate His love for me – NOTHING – Not even me.

Secondly, even though I’m saved and possessed by God, I still sin. I do! I admit it. Like Paul, I hate it when I do that, but it still happens when I’m weak, and I ask God to forgive me and help me not to sin anymore. I found a key to help me not sin. And it works.

As Jesus spoke in Galilee, Matthew 5:28, I firmly believe that if you think about doing sin, like adultery, the Lord knows your heart, and He can see your mind, and you have already sinned. My reaction to hearing that the first time was, “That is totally not fair! I just thought about it. I didn’t do it. I just kind of had a little fantasy, and hey, no harm, no foul, I didn’t do nothing.” So, follow me down this rabbit trail for a minute.

It’s all in your head. If you’ve been a Christian for a while, you’ve heard the parable of Jesus when he talked about scattering seeds on fertile ground. Preachers, teachers, and evangelists all love that parable. So let me read it to you from Matthew 13:3-9.

Consider how the devil works just like that, too.

I could even rewrite those verses about Satan. Watch.

Satan’s 13 – Behold, Satan went forth to sow; and as he sowed, some seeds fell by the way side, and the Angels came and devoured them: and others fell upon places, where Jesus was the Rock and Foundation: and straightway they dissipated when the Son arose, and they were scorched because they had no root, they withered away. And others fell upon the church; and righteousness grew up and choked them: and others fell upon the wicked fertile soil in thoughtless minds, and yielded fruit, some a hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty. He that hath ears, let him hear.

If you give thought to evil and sin in that dark, dirty place you call your mind, that’s where Satan finds fertile soil to provide action in making you sin. That’s right, and who do you think sows those seeds? Dirty movies, hate, revenge, murder, TV, porn, the Internet, and some advertising all come through your eyes and ears! So be careful little eyes, what you see.