By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

First off, no one wins an online fight – everyone loses. People lose time and energy, and the only winners are the makers of blood pressure medicine. Secondly, just don’t engage…I’ve done it, you’ve done it, we’ve all done it…It is an idiotic endeavor.

If you see a post that makes you mad, scroll by, and then go watch a cute animal Reel. Keep your peace.