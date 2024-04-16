Atlanta Braves to host Third Annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Atlanta Braves will host the third annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, June 7-9. The top high school baseball players of Native American descent from around North America will participate in a pro-style workout on Saturday, June 8 and a showcase game on Sunday, June 9.

Part of the Braves’ efforts to provide access and opportunity for diverse baseball talent, the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. In addition to providing the unforgettable experience of playing in a Major League ballpark, the event will offer exposure for players who otherwise may not have an opportunity to play in front of college and Major League scouts.

The pro-style workout on Saturday, June 8 will be executed by Marquis Grissom Baseball Association and will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing, and catcher pop times. Four to six players will be selected during Saturday’s batting practice to participate in a Home Run Derby that afternoon following the workout.

The players will be divided into two teams for the showcase game on Sunday, June 9. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams. As part of the showcase, the Atlanta Braves will utilize TrackMan Baseball, a leading technology company in sports analytics, to capture, track and deliver player statistics to help players improve their game.

Last year, the Braves welcomed 45 high school baseball players of Native American descent for the showcase, representing 30 tribal affiliations from 13 states, including North Carolina, Mississippi, California, and Oklahoma, as well as Canada.

Native youth can now register to play in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at https://www.mlb.com/braves/community/native-american-community/showcase Applications are open through May 30.