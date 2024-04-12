Museum and Qualla Boundary MMIW partner for Archiving Event

CHEROKEE, NC – Qualla Boundary MMIW, in partnership with Museum of the Cherokee People, announces a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Archiving Event taking place May 2 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 .p.m in the Multipurpose Room of the Museum.

Museum of the Cherokee People seeks to provide a safe place to house copies of community materials for its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Collection. Community members are invited to bring items to be archived, including but not limited to photos, archival materials, newspaper clippings, video recordings, voice recordings, and any other materials (both physical and digital) that show images or provide information about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Museum of the Cherokee People Collections staff will be available to make digital scans on the spot and return the original material to its keeper. Requests to place access restrictions on relatives’ photos will be honored. Lunch will be provided during these sessions.

The event is held during Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Month. It precedes May 5, National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, on which the Qualla Boundary MMIW-organized 5th Annual Walk & Vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held at Oconaluftee Island Park in Cherokee.

Qualla Boundary MMIW is a group of community members from the Qualla Boundary focused on honoring our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, protecting our relatives, using traditional practices, and educating ourselves and the community. Qualla Boundary MMIW is sponsored by Center for Native Health.

To learn more about the collections scope of the Museum of the Cherokee People, please visit motcp.org/collections. For information on community outreach learning opportunities at the Museum, please visit motcp.org/learn/community-learning.