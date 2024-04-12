LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Response to “Cherokee needs to prepare for NCAI” Commentary

I wanted to write to you regarding your recent article referring to the six “fake Cherokee Tribes”. While I cannot speak for any of the tribes officially, I’ll say that I am a proud citizen of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama and that is why I am writing to you as merely a tribal citizen.

I want you to know that you blasted a tribe that has language speakers, tradition keepers, and distinct sovereignty from the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), UKB (United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians), and CNO (Cherokee Nation). I would like to ask you what are you so afraid of from us. How do you feel knowing you blasted a tribe that has fluent language speakers? Do you speak our Kituwah language? How many citizens of our tribe have you ever sat down and shared a meal with and got to know? Just a few thoughts that came to my mind as I read the article numerous times and discussed it with fellow tribal citizens.

If you ever wanna talk cordially or get to better understand each other I’d be happy to sit down and talk. I think we would share a lot in common in the ideas of protecting sovereignty and eliminating fraudulent groups that do exist out there: But I must say that I don’t appreciate us (The Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama) being labeled as fake or my elders disrespected like you have done.

Maybe someday we can become friends, I have no desire to be you or your people’s enemy or steal anything from you. I am not a citizen of EBCI, UKB, or CNO and have never claimed to be, I am a proud enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama. I was born and will die a proud Cherokee regardless of anything you or anyone else may say about me or my people.

In closing, I hope you always remember the following. You nor anyone else can take the language off the tongues of our elders, the stories of our ancestors, the medicine from our hearts, or the blood that runs through our veins no matter how much you may wish you could. Your pen can unite or divide our tribal nations, there’s power in your words, so choose them wisely for many are watching and you have an opportunity to be something great if you choose to be.

Sincerely,

Seth C Penn

Cullowhee, N.C.