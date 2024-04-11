OBITUARY: Earl Thomas Carroll

Earl Thomas Carroll, age 59, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Mission Hospital from complications from surgery.

He is the son of the late Fredrick Jackson “Jack” Bradley and Ella Marie Sequoyah-Carroll (Charles).

Earl is survived by his children, Zachary Carroll, Jeremy Carroll, Earl Carroll Jr. “EJ”, Cade Carroll and alleged biological son, Jeremiah Leigh Wolfe (Lindy) of Missouri; eight grandchildren, Cooper Carroll, T.J. Carroll, Dreyton Chavis, Madison Chavis, Payton Chavis, Emily Carroll, J. J. Carroll, and Liam Carroll; sister, Tonya Lynn Carroll (Dave Maney); and special friends, Kermit McDowell and Connie Burke.

In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Gaston “Dugan” Carroll; maternal grandparents, Amoneeta and Ella Mae (Pheasant) Sequoyah; paternal grandparents, General and Julia McCoy Bradley.

Earl enjoyed fishing, boating, and watching NASCAR. His favorite driver was the late Davey Allison. However, his passion was for all things GOLF. From participating in tournaments, hitting the links with his friends, to managing the Pro Shop at Sequoyah National Golf Course, Earl loved golf. In 1997, he was a member of the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Opening Team as the Warehouse Manager where he worked for over 10 years.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. At 2 p.m., Earl will be taken to his final resting place in Birdtown Cemetery for a short graveside service.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.