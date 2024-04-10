“Stellar Picks: A Community Choice Exhibition” to open at WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center has tallied the votes, and the results are in on which objects will be included in its newest exhibition Stellar Picks: A Community Choice Exhibition.

Join the WCU Fine Art Museum as it investigates the community’s stellar choices and the stories behind their selections. The exhibition will be available for viewing now through Friday, June 28 with the reception on Thursday, April 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available at the reception, and free parking is available at the Bardo Arts Center parking lot at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, NC.

Exhibiting artists include Rosemarie Beck, Thomas Scharman Buechner, Sydney A. Cross, Jane Culp, Fritz Dreisbach, Stephen Dee Edwards, Shane Fero, Donna Ferrato, Robert Godfrey, Bryant Holsenbeck, Ursula Huber Peer, Harvey K. Littleton, John Littleton & Kate Vogel, Newsworthy Drawing Club (Julie Armbruster and R. Brooke Priddy Conrad), Joel Queen, Keith Rasmussen, Richard Ritter, John Rose, Manuel Tzoc, Wally Smith, and Tadashi Torii.

This exhibition is for everyone who has a favorite piece of art in the WCU Fine Art Museum collection—or would like to discover one. The Museum recently launched a new web portal for searching the Museum’s permanent collection online. The portal includes images and information about hundreds of works of art from the Museum’s 2,100-piece collection, which focuses on contemporary art of the Americas. Over the last several months, the public was invited to browse the new online database and cast a vote for the object they would most like to see on view. This exhibition is now open and will be on display through Friday, June 28, 2024. Visit arts.wcu.edu/collection portal to explore the WCU Fine Art Museum’s online collection portal for works in various mediums. The online collection portal was made possible through funding provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.

Visit arts.wcu.edu/stellar to learn more about the exhibition and reception. To see BAC’s full calendar of events, please visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call (828) 227-ARTS. The WCU Fine Arts Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.