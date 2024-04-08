OBITUARY: Marjorie Yoder Arkansas

Marjorie Yoder Arkansas, “Nee” to her grandchildren, departed her loving family on April 5, 2024.

Marjorie was born in Banner Elk North Carolina on Nov. 17, 1938 to Phillip and Nell Yoder.

Loving mother to Regina (Eddie) Swimmer, Martin Arkansas, Kimberly Arkansas, Carmen (Clay) Nations, Angelena Arkansas, Steven Arkansas and the late Philip Arkansas and John Michael Arkansas. She worked, resided and raised her family in her beloved Cherokee, N.C. for nearly 50 years after living in North Carolina, New Mexico, and Alaska.

No stranger to hard work, Marjorie retired from Cherokee Central Schools where she was the secretary for Special Education. Her hobbies included watching Tarheel basketball, watching professional tennis and golf, watching her children and grandchildren compete in sports and band, gardening, crossword puzzles, bowling and playing the piano. She loved to sit in the warm sunshine and visit the beach. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Marjorie will leave behind a legacy of love and acceptance.

She is survived by her children, dear friend who she loved like a daughter Ireta Arkansas, eighteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Also proceeded in death by her parents, her husband John Philip Arkansas, brothers Sid Yoder and Sam Yoder, sister Mary Lou Yoder, grandchildren PJ Arkansas and Emily Arkansas.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Whittier. Graveside service to follow the funeral at Sneed Family Cemetery.