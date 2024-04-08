New enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.

Amira Jane Adams

Lillian Gayl Adams

Dani Shea Arnold

Isiah Damon Bahe

James Tommie Bahe

Jeremiah Duane Bahe

Joshua Bahe

Jaxon Tawodi Barrett

Gianna Cecelia Bernhisel

Luca Anagalisgi Bernhisel

Tsali Casiah Bird

Stetson Shawn Blanton

Ethan Robert Bowman

Fred Bradley

Briar Houston Branks

Joseph Ross Brothers

Oaklynn Rae Chambers

Lily Walela Cline

Camryn Marie Cody

Baylin Hayze Cole

Emery Dawn Cope

Ellie Jacquelyn Corral

Joseph Briggs Cox

Leighton Lucile Curtis

Azarael Caleb Davis

Mia Rae Dorr

Mads Anderson Dry

Dawson Cole Eagle

Elliette Grace Eagle

Maurice Dion Elbert, Jr.

Maliyah Elaine Leona Elbert

Mauriel Ja’Nay Elbert

Gavin Leslie Klay Ensley

Adam Barrett Escalante

Ava Eden Grace Flippo

Aubree Lynn George

Katalina Tatiana Gonzalez Medford

Elisha Kent Gordon, Jr.

Myra Ann Guffey

Aiden Ralph Guyon

Cora Gayle Harris

Lainey Ann Harris

Dilagalisgi Hadaya Holmes Saunooke

Alionna Nokosi Hooper

Okhish Tushka Hornbuckle

Leia Tehya Mei Isbill

Kaleo Eloheh Jackson

Arthur Leelann Bradley John

Eleanor Grace Jones

Emma Faye Junaluska

Awohali Arthur Leatherwood

Harper Larae Ledford

Ezra Reba Lewis

Axius Kenzen Little

Novah Shai Littlejohn

Anhelica Rebecca Lomax

William Jason Lomax

Matteo Ezekiel Lopez

Dyani Koda Maciel

Basil Adohi Magoun

Selu Magoun

Mila Mark

Bodie Kash McCoy

Mason Vaughn Truman McCoy

Linley Mae McKim

Isla Sage McMillan

Calloway Ryatt Medford

Henry Maxwell Rage Murphy

Lillith Fancea-Lynn Redbird Murphy

Loralei Ray-Ann Owle

Walker James Owle

Mason Luke Edgar Paschal

Kitt Ruby Poe

Robin Jasmine Radford

Asa Karen-Lenee Ramirez

Drayden Terrill Rattler

Jayda Avani Rattler

Nevaeh Mae Rattler-Owle

Destiny Gwyneth Rednour

Adonis Zion Reyes

Raylan Jeremiah Roach

Walela Dawn Roach

Harley Ray Robbins

Tycho Alexander Rogers

Blayze Richard Ross

Ryleigh Raelynn Royal

Asher Bowen Saunooke

Elliott Eliana Saunooke

Jethro Ellis Savage-Sneed

Mia Jean Loraine Schulze

Violet Clementine Seay

Opal Neeta Sequoyah

Justin Tidus Ragnar Shell

Nefeli Mercy Sides

Azaylee Jay Smith

James Louis Arrow Smith, Jr.

Tallence John Smith

Coleton Ray Stanberry

Aysia Lily-Marie Swayney

James Edward Swayney, Jr.

Nikkia Lachae Swayney

Bodhi Stone Chekelelee Swimmer

Jhett Cruz Chekelelee Swimmer

Oliver Ahdosy Kvhe Tafoya

Laeklynn Nevaeh Taylor

Logan Truman Taylor

Syrus Kane Teesateskie

Macy Pierce Thompson

Zaylee Lynn Tramper

Klayton Ryder Tucker

Esai Myles Twitty

Wadigi Manzil Walkingstick

Opie Baby Washington

****** ***** Watkins

Navan Cole Watty

Finnick Drew Welch

Lawson Elizabeth White

Mason Vinal Whitefield

Kyle Jeanine Widman

Carisi June Wiggins

Kaison Utlanigida Wildcatt

Saber Atsvsdi Woodard

Daeohna Dalaine Youngdeer

Uganast Adanedi Youngdeer

Amy Marie Zelaya