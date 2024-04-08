New enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.
Amira Jane Adams
Lillian Gayl Adams
Dani Shea Arnold
Isiah Damon Bahe
James Tommie Bahe
Jeremiah Duane Bahe
Joshua Bahe
Jaxon Tawodi Barrett
Gianna Cecelia Bernhisel
Luca Anagalisgi Bernhisel
Tsali Casiah Bird
Stetson Shawn Blanton
Ethan Robert Bowman
Fred Bradley
Briar Houston Branks
Joseph Ross Brothers
Oaklynn Rae Chambers
Lily Walela Cline
Camryn Marie Cody
Baylin Hayze Cole
Emery Dawn Cope
Ellie Jacquelyn Corral
Joseph Briggs Cox
Leighton Lucile Curtis
Azarael Caleb Davis
Mia Rae Dorr
Mads Anderson Dry
Dawson Cole Eagle
Elliette Grace Eagle
Maurice Dion Elbert, Jr.
Maliyah Elaine Leona Elbert
Mauriel Ja’Nay Elbert
Gavin Leslie Klay Ensley
Adam Barrett Escalante
Ava Eden Grace Flippo
Aubree Lynn George
Katalina Tatiana Gonzalez Medford
Elisha Kent Gordon, Jr.
Myra Ann Guffey
Aiden Ralph Guyon
Cora Gayle Harris
Lainey Ann Harris
Dilagalisgi Hadaya Holmes Saunooke
Alionna Nokosi Hooper
Okhish Tushka Hornbuckle
Leia Tehya Mei Isbill
Kaleo Eloheh Jackson
Arthur Leelann Bradley John
Eleanor Grace Jones
Emma Faye Junaluska
Awohali Arthur Leatherwood
Harper Larae Ledford
Ezra Reba Lewis
Axius Kenzen Little
Novah Shai Littlejohn
Anhelica Rebecca Lomax
William Jason Lomax
Matteo Ezekiel Lopez
Dyani Koda Maciel
Basil Adohi Magoun
Selu Magoun
Mila Mark
Bodie Kash McCoy
Mason Vaughn Truman McCoy
Linley Mae McKim
Isla Sage McMillan
Calloway Ryatt Medford
Henry Maxwell Rage Murphy
Lillith Fancea-Lynn Redbird Murphy
Loralei Ray-Ann Owle
Walker James Owle
Mason Luke Edgar Paschal
Kitt Ruby Poe
Robin Jasmine Radford
Asa Karen-Lenee Ramirez
Drayden Terrill Rattler
Jayda Avani Rattler
Nevaeh Mae Rattler-Owle
Destiny Gwyneth Rednour
Adonis Zion Reyes
Raylan Jeremiah Roach
Walela Dawn Roach
Harley Ray Robbins
Tycho Alexander Rogers
Blayze Richard Ross
Ryleigh Raelynn Royal
Asher Bowen Saunooke
Elliott Eliana Saunooke
Jethro Ellis Savage-Sneed
Mia Jean Loraine Schulze
Violet Clementine Seay
Opal Neeta Sequoyah
Justin Tidus Ragnar Shell
Nefeli Mercy Sides
Azaylee Jay Smith
James Louis Arrow Smith, Jr.
Tallence John Smith
Coleton Ray Stanberry
Aysia Lily-Marie Swayney
James Edward Swayney, Jr.
Nikkia Lachae Swayney
Bodhi Stone Chekelelee Swimmer
Jhett Cruz Chekelelee Swimmer
Oliver Ahdosy Kvhe Tafoya
Laeklynn Nevaeh Taylor
Logan Truman Taylor
Syrus Kane Teesateskie
Macy Pierce Thompson
Zaylee Lynn Tramper
Klayton Ryder Tucker
Esai Myles Twitty
Wadigi Manzil Walkingstick
Opie Baby Washington
****** ***** Watkins
Navan Cole Watty
Finnick Drew Welch
Lawson Elizabeth White
Mason Vinal Whitefield
Kyle Jeanine Widman
Carisi June Wiggins
Kaison Utlanigida Wildcatt
Saber Atsvsdi Woodard
Daeohna Dalaine Youngdeer
Uganast Adanedi Youngdeer
Amy Marie Zelaya