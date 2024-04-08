Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

10/4/23 Michael James Hunter Reed Executor Mickala Dale Carver

10/9/23 Henry Alan Ben Executor Patricia Welch

10/10/23 Ernest Eugene Taylor, Jr.

10/10/23 William Arthur Moles Executor Glenn Clark

10/15/23 Helen Carol Parker

10/16/23 John Delsin Tyee Queen Executor Lisa L. Queen

10/17/23 Maurice Kalonaheskie Executor Patricia T. Kalonaheskie

10/19/23 James Wesley Long Executor Jamie Sutton

10/20/23 Jerry Wayne Dugan Executor Joyce C. Dugan

11/3/23 Dahleaskee Charles Climbingbear Executor Tohisgi Climbingbear

11/7/23 Richard William Plummer Executor James Eli Plummer

11/7/23 Myra Nell Bruneel

11/8/23 Cynthia Cheyenne Morales Saunooke

11/8/23 Anna Sue Owle

11/14/23 Marvin Andrew Wolfe Executor Libby S. Wolfe

11/14/23 Charles Edwin McCoy Executor Crystal Ann Jenkins

11/14/23 Edith Marie McCall Executor James Ellis McCall

11/15/23 Joan Elizabeth Jumper Executor Elizabeth Dawn Phillips

11/17/23 Mac Keith Owle

11/22/23 Robert James Kanott Executor William Lawson Smith

11/24/23 Crystal Gay Cooper Executor James D. Cooper

11/24/23 J.C. Wachacha Executor Jeanne Burgess Wachacha

11/30/23 Charles Thomas Lambert Executor Billy R. Lambert

12/1/23 Linda Faye Jumper Executor Tammy Jumper Gibby

12/1/23 Ronald Ray Walker

12/3/23 Thomas Thompson

12/4/23 Roberta Joan Fowler Executor Jesse Dean Allison

12/4/23 Anna Ramos

12/4/23 Peggy Rosalie Lambert Executor Jennifer Blanton

12/5/23 Virginia Ruth Anderson

12/5/23 Loyd Mooney Swayney

12/6/23 Stephen Carlos Leigh Saunooke

12/8/23 Ronald Taylor Executor Jessica Dawn Santos

12/10/23 Larry Phillip Allen Maney

12/10/23 Clifton McKinley Owle Executor Tara L. McCoy

12/17/23 Mary Lou Ellington

12/23/23 Gail Lynn Johnson Executor Daniel Lloyd Johnson

12/24/23 Truman George Raper Executor Sandra Russell Rasnake Raper

12/27/23 Katie Rebecca Hensley Executor Myron Lee Swayney

12/28/23 Rafael Cruz Ramirez

12/30/23 Julia Ardell Biddix

12/30/23 Helen Wahnetah Bottchenbaugh

12/31/23 Kathy West Executor Marian Century

1/2/24 Louise Reed

1/5/24 Kendall Milburn Miller

1/6/24 Sandra Marie Bradley

1/9/24 Sarah Lou Swayney Executor Lillie Tolley Cline

1/12/24 Freddie Dion Youngdeer

1/16/24 Gregory Lee Whitetree

1/16/24 Rachel Maxine Bumgarner

1/19/24 Emily Suzanne Shields

1/29/24 Barbara Allen Rusterholz Executor Margaret Rusterholz

2/3/24 Frances Maxine Studer

2/6/24 Lehua Joan Walkingstick

2/9/24 Clyde Franklin Herron

2/9/24 Jamie Louise Shackelford

2/13/24 Glenn Gilbert Wolfe Executor Venita K. Wolfe

2/14/24 Kenneth Lane Welch Executor Trista L. Welch

2/17/24 Elizabeth Irene Ledford

2/20/24 John Calvin Waldroup

2/21/24 Jordan Nicole Toineeta

2/22/24 John Calvin Standingdeer, Sr.

2/22/24 William Ernest Mendola Executor Deena Sousa

2/24/24 Josiah Hoss Henry

2/25/24 Lucas Isaiah Grant

2/27/24 John Allen Bigmeat Executor Noel Bigmeat

3/9/24 Doris Lee Wilkerson

3/13/24 William Raleigh Lillard

3/19/24 Michael James Smith

3/23/24 Angel Gabrielle Solano Hernandez

3/28/24 Donna Lee Jackson

3/30/24 Janice Sue Crutchfield