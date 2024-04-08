Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors.  Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate.  These documents must be received within one year of the date of death.  Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

 

10/4/23               Michael James Hunter Reed                      Executor Mickala Dale Carver

10/9/23               Henry Alan Ben                                            Executor Patricia Welch

10/10/23            Ernest Eugene Taylor, Jr.

10/10/23            William Arthur Moles                                  Executor Glenn Clark

10/15/23            Helen Carol Parker

10/16/23            John Delsin Tyee Queen                             Executor Lisa L. Queen

10/17/23            Maurice Kalonaheskie                                Executor Patricia T. Kalonaheskie

10/19/23            James Wesley Long                                      Executor Jamie Sutton

10/20/23            Jerry Wayne Dugan                                     Executor Joyce C. Dugan

11/3/23               Dahleaskee Charles Climbingbear            Executor Tohisgi Climbingbear

11/7/23               Richard William Plummer                          Executor James Eli Plummer

11/7/23               Myra Nell Bruneel

11/8/23               Cynthia Cheyenne Morales Saunooke

11/8/23               Anna Sue Owle

11/14/23            Marvin Andrew Wolfe                                 Executor Libby S. Wolfe

11/14/23            Charles Edwin McCoy                                  Executor Crystal Ann Jenkins

11/14/23            Edith Marie McCall                                      Executor James Ellis McCall

11/15/23            Joan Elizabeth Jumper                                Executor Elizabeth Dawn Phillips

11/17/23            Mac Keith Owle

11/22/23            Robert James Kanott                                   Executor William Lawson Smith

11/24/23            Crystal Gay Cooper                                      Executor James D. Cooper

11/24/23            J.C. Wachacha                                              Executor Jeanne Burgess Wachacha

11/30/23            Charles Thomas Lambert                           Executor Billy R. Lambert

12/1/23               Linda Faye Jumper                                       Executor Tammy Jumper Gibby

12/1/23               Ronald Ray Walker

12/3/23               Thomas Thompson

12/4/23               Roberta Joan Fowler                                   Executor Jesse Dean Allison

12/4/23               Anna Ramos

12/4/23               Peggy Rosalie Lambert                                Executor Jennifer Blanton

12/5/23               Virginia Ruth Anderson

12/5/23               Loyd Mooney Swayney

12/6/23               Stephen Carlos Leigh Saunooke

12/8/23               Ronald Taylor                                                Executor Jessica Dawn Santos

12/10/23            Larry Phillip Allen Maney

12/10/23            Clifton McKinley Owle                                 Executor Tara L. McCoy

12/17/23            Mary Lou Ellington

12/23/23            Gail Lynn Johnson                                        Executor Daniel Lloyd Johnson

12/24/23            Truman George Raper                                 Executor Sandra Russell Rasnake Raper

12/27/23            Katie Rebecca Hensley                                Executor Myron Lee Swayney

12/28/23            Rafael Cruz Ramirez

12/30/23            Julia Ardell Biddix

12/30/23            Helen Wahnetah Bottchenbaugh

12/31/23            Kathy West                                                    Executor Marian Century

1/2/24                 Louise Reed

1/5/24                 Kendall Milburn Miller

1/6/24                 Sandra Marie Bradley

1/9/24                 Sarah Lou Swayney                                      Executor Lillie Tolley Cline

1/12/24               Freddie Dion Youngdeer

1/16/24               Gregory Lee Whitetree

1/16/24               Rachel Maxine Bumgarner

1/19/24               Emily Suzanne Shields

1/29/24               Barbara Allen Rusterholz                            Executor Margaret Rusterholz

2/3/24                 Frances Maxine Studer

2/6/24                 Lehua Joan Walkingstick

2/9/24                 Clyde Franklin Herron

2/9/24                 Jamie Louise Shackelford

2/13/24               Glenn Gilbert Wolfe                                     Executor Venita K. Wolfe

2/14/24               Kenneth Lane Welch                                   Executor Trista L. Welch

2/17/24               Elizabeth Irene Ledford

2/20/24               John Calvin Waldroup

2/21/24               Jordan Nicole Toineeta

2/22/24               John Calvin Standingdeer, Sr.

2/22/24               William Ernest Mendola                             Executor Deena Sousa

2/24/24               Josiah Hoss Henry

2/25/24               Lucas Isaiah Grant

2/27/24               John Allen Bigmeat                                      Executor Noel Bigmeat

3/9/24                 Doris Lee Wilkerson

3/13/24               William Raleigh Lillard

3/19/24               Michael James Smith

3/23/24               Angel Gabrielle Solano Hernandez

3/28/24               Donna Lee Jackson

3/30/24               Janice Sue Crutchfield