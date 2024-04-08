Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.
This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.
Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):
10/4/23 Michael James Hunter Reed Executor Mickala Dale Carver
10/9/23 Henry Alan Ben Executor Patricia Welch
10/10/23 Ernest Eugene Taylor, Jr.
10/10/23 William Arthur Moles Executor Glenn Clark
10/15/23 Helen Carol Parker
10/16/23 John Delsin Tyee Queen Executor Lisa L. Queen
10/17/23 Maurice Kalonaheskie Executor Patricia T. Kalonaheskie
10/19/23 James Wesley Long Executor Jamie Sutton
10/20/23 Jerry Wayne Dugan Executor Joyce C. Dugan
11/3/23 Dahleaskee Charles Climbingbear Executor Tohisgi Climbingbear
11/7/23 Richard William Plummer Executor James Eli Plummer
11/7/23 Myra Nell Bruneel
11/8/23 Cynthia Cheyenne Morales Saunooke
11/8/23 Anna Sue Owle
11/14/23 Marvin Andrew Wolfe Executor Libby S. Wolfe
11/14/23 Charles Edwin McCoy Executor Crystal Ann Jenkins
11/14/23 Edith Marie McCall Executor James Ellis McCall
11/15/23 Joan Elizabeth Jumper Executor Elizabeth Dawn Phillips
11/17/23 Mac Keith Owle
11/22/23 Robert James Kanott Executor William Lawson Smith
11/24/23 Crystal Gay Cooper Executor James D. Cooper
11/24/23 J.C. Wachacha Executor Jeanne Burgess Wachacha
11/30/23 Charles Thomas Lambert Executor Billy R. Lambert
12/1/23 Linda Faye Jumper Executor Tammy Jumper Gibby
12/1/23 Ronald Ray Walker
12/3/23 Thomas Thompson
12/4/23 Roberta Joan Fowler Executor Jesse Dean Allison
12/4/23 Anna Ramos
12/4/23 Peggy Rosalie Lambert Executor Jennifer Blanton
12/5/23 Virginia Ruth Anderson
12/5/23 Loyd Mooney Swayney
12/6/23 Stephen Carlos Leigh Saunooke
12/8/23 Ronald Taylor Executor Jessica Dawn Santos
12/10/23 Larry Phillip Allen Maney
12/10/23 Clifton McKinley Owle Executor Tara L. McCoy
12/17/23 Mary Lou Ellington
12/23/23 Gail Lynn Johnson Executor Daniel Lloyd Johnson
12/24/23 Truman George Raper Executor Sandra Russell Rasnake Raper
12/27/23 Katie Rebecca Hensley Executor Myron Lee Swayney
12/28/23 Rafael Cruz Ramirez
12/30/23 Julia Ardell Biddix
12/30/23 Helen Wahnetah Bottchenbaugh
12/31/23 Kathy West Executor Marian Century
1/2/24 Louise Reed
1/5/24 Kendall Milburn Miller
1/6/24 Sandra Marie Bradley
1/9/24 Sarah Lou Swayney Executor Lillie Tolley Cline
1/12/24 Freddie Dion Youngdeer
1/16/24 Gregory Lee Whitetree
1/16/24 Rachel Maxine Bumgarner
1/19/24 Emily Suzanne Shields
1/29/24 Barbara Allen Rusterholz Executor Margaret Rusterholz
2/3/24 Frances Maxine Studer
2/6/24 Lehua Joan Walkingstick
2/9/24 Clyde Franklin Herron
2/9/24 Jamie Louise Shackelford
2/13/24 Glenn Gilbert Wolfe Executor Venita K. Wolfe
2/14/24 Kenneth Lane Welch Executor Trista L. Welch
2/17/24 Elizabeth Irene Ledford
2/20/24 John Calvin Waldroup
2/21/24 Jordan Nicole Toineeta
2/22/24 John Calvin Standingdeer, Sr.
2/22/24 William Ernest Mendola Executor Deena Sousa
2/24/24 Josiah Hoss Henry
2/25/24 Lucas Isaiah Grant
2/27/24 John Allen Bigmeat Executor Noel Bigmeat
3/9/24 Doris Lee Wilkerson
3/13/24 William Raleigh Lillard
3/19/24 Michael James Smith
3/23/24 Angel Gabrielle Solano Hernandez
3/28/24 Donna Lee Jackson
3/30/24 Janice Sue Crutchfield