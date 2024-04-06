SPEAKING OF FAITH: A soldier’s perspective (Part 1 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

There may be people I’m speaking with today who, at some point in their lives, joined the military and went through what most services call “Boot Camp.” I’m a veteran, and I went through boot camp. I can tell you it changed my life. If you haven’t been in the military and can’t relate to this experience, maybe you know someone close to you or a school buddy or friend who did join and became a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, or Marine. Did you see a change in them? I assure you – everyone is changed. The military has a unique way of taking any man or woman from any walk of life, color or nationality, background, or part of the country, rich or poor and changing them with a military bearing within an average of 12 weeks, more or less. They become different people. Within the chest of most military members is a heart that beats with patriotism, dedication, and a mission in life. That was the intent of the training, and people who went through it know that they have changed. This Spur is about the correlation and comparison between the military and being a soldier for Christ.

When we consider the life of a Christian Soldier, one might consider Ephesians 6:10-20. It is easy to extend the references to many other parts of our lives as Christians. In thinking about them with a military bent, we broaden our understanding of dedication, honor, and victory in Jesus.

What if we consider our Church building as a soldier would consider their fort? I am not talking about shooting from the twenty-foot barricade walls, but a place to gather the troops for recovery, nourishment, training, drill, practice, and the continuous honing of skills. This fort compound teaches doctrine and plans with strategic goals and tactical mission objectives. Imagine the church building a safe place where the injured are cared for and others are refreshed and empowered to go out and fight another day. Our churches should reflect this kind of education and preparedness. Our present-day problem is that too many churches kill and finish off their wounded instead of bandaging them and helping them to heal from their injuries received on the battlefield.

The garrison is where we live, home. It is always close to the fort and relatively safe from the battlefield. This place surrounds peaceful people who share the same friendly ways of life. Your home is your fort or protection where you can feed yourself and care for yourself and study on your own. Your home should be a place of rest, love, family, and peace. This might not always be true for some, but you should probably stay in the fort if you cannot go home to be safe.

The World is the Front Lines. No doubt this is the battlefield. The battlefield is where you need to put on all your armor, as written about in Ephesians 6. The enemy is out there, and the enemy is prepared to attack you and fight you over every good deed that glorifies God and for every soul, you might lead to Christ. The enemy will use every trick and lie to penetrate, infiltrate, and annihilate you and your efforts. Sometimes (too often), he will break down the walls and walk in the front door of the fort or your place of safety in garrison. If satan (I will not capitalize that name) cannot kill you, he will do everything to make you ineffective in battle.

Being a good soldier requires dedication – a good soldier is dedicated and takes an oath to protect and defend. When good soldiers take an oath, they literally write a blank check to give their lives if needed to honor the duty they have volunteered to do. Have you taken an oath to give your life in service to God?

Commitment – with any sworn dedication is a mental commitment to live a life worthy of a good soldier. Many soldiers never let down their guard and are always faithful to behave and live as the military doctrine requires. Some carry the commitment of that integrity into their civilian lives after they have served. I can attest to the adage of Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Few ever take on a private life that leaves behind the ingrained Marine integrity and dedication taught from the first day of basic training. As Christians, we, too, can and should carry our commitment to Jesus for our entire lives. Good soldiers obey, take orders, and fight to the death for what they believe.

Surrender – soldiers also know what it means to surrender. When ordered, they will submit to the authority of those who hold their lives in their hands. Surrender is seldom a choice, and it is rarely a negotiation; it is not an agreement or a bargain. Surrender is giving oneself over to total control of your life to a greater power. God wants each of His soldiers to have surrendered to only One, the One and Only – God. Surrender is an All-In sum of one’s life.