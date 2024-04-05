Sexual Assault Awareness Walk held in Cherokee

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of April 3 beginning at the Water Beetle Stage of the Cherokee Welcome Center, the Office of the Principal Chief and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Domestic Violence-Sexual Assault Program (DVSA) held a joint Sexual Assault Awareness event and walk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The event was called Agwohiyu, meaning “I Believe.”

The event began with an opening prayer by Roger Smoker, an elder of the EBCI and chairman of the Cherokee Speakers Council.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks gave opening remarks. Chief Hicks shared this statement, “It’s crucial to acknowledge the disproportionate impact of sexual assault on Indigenous peoples. Indigenous women and girls experience sexual violence at alarming rates, with statistics revealing that they are two and a half times more likely to experience assault than any other demographic in the United States. Moreover, according to the Department of Justice, more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including sexual violence.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks noted the necessity of collaborating with EBCI tribal programs and fore-fronting Cherokee voices to address sexual violence in the Cherokee community. “As we observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it’s imperative to amplify Indigenous voices and work collaboratively to eradicate sexual violence in all its forms, ensuring safety and justice for all individuals.”

Kayla Bigmeat, EBCI member and former EBCI DVSA intervention project coordinator, shared her journey in implementing the national Start by Believing campaign for the EBCI, which promotes the importance of believing victims of sexual assault to encourage justice-seeking and healing.

“The reason the Start by Believing campaign means so much to me is because I remember those that believed me. That powers over the hurt and pain of the ones that still don’t believe me today,” Bigmeat said.

Watch this video from EBCI DVSA on their Start by Believing initiative.

Marsha Jackson, EBCI member and former EBCI DVSA manager, shared her testimony as a survivor of sexual assault, and encouraged other survivors to take the difficult first steps of acknowledging and sharing their story. “I believe you. I will always be an advocate,” Jackson said.

The group marched and held signs with statements like “I believe you,” “Start by believing,” and “Listen. Believe. Support.” 2023-24 Miss Cherokee Scarlett “Gigage” Guy held a sign that read, “Agwohiyu, Gvyohiyu,” which means, “I believe, I believe you.”