OBITUARY: Isaiah Jeremaine Hornbuckle

Isaiah Jeremaine Hornbuckle, 6 months, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 28, 2023, to Houston and Channel Hornbuckle, Isaiah was a true blessing and joy for his family. His smile was contagious, and when he smiled it was really shown in his eyes. He was loved by and truly loved his brothers and sisters. Isaiah also really enjoyed Dinosaurs and watching “Family Guy” with his mom.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nora George; two aunts, Loretta Queen and Tracey Rickman; and a great-grandmother, Jane Rogers.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Houston, Savanna, Hesoli, Alex, John, DJ, Ava, and Jasmine; maternal grandparents, Diane Woolverton and Ben Welch; paternal grandmother, Rosie Hornbuckle; and he is also survived by a host of extended family including cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was loved by his parents and family and has now returned to God’s Garden to make it even more beautiful.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 8 at 12 p.m. at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.