Travel report for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) for March 2024

Submitted by Tosh Welch

EBCI Tribal Council public relations

March 9-13 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Richard French traveled to the Reservation Economic Summit. He attended the Quarterly Meeting for the Coalition of Large Land-Based Tribes (COLT), an organization of which the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is an Associate Member. He also attended several meetings that week with Leadership from other federally recognized tribes. His work involved 1) Development Tribal ally-ship, 2) Protection of EBCI sovereign interests, 3) Economic development for EBCI.

March 13-14 in Washington, D.C.

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Perry Shell and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Jim Owle, along with Tribal Council Employee Tosh Welch, hosted a reception at the EBCI House for the National Charter Signing for the National American Indian Veteran’s Association. The signing was aired on C-SPAN and was done in a Congressional Assembly Room near the EBCI House. Veteran’s associations and Warrior Societies from several federally recognized tribes, including members of the American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143 attended the EBCI-hosted event. This work involved 1) Development of Tribal ally-ship, 2) Recognition of Native Veterans on a national level.

March 20-21 in Carlton, Minn.

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Chairman Mike Parker spoke at the Chippewa Federation Meeting held at Black Bear Casino in Minnesota. His work involved 1) Development of Tribal ally-ship, 2) Legislative interests on the federal level.