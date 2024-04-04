EBCI models walk in Native Fashion in the City Fashion Show

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

DENVER, Colo. – Eight Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) models walked in the 10-year anniversary fashion show of Native Fashion in the City (NFITC) in Denver, Colo. on March 14 and 15. NFITC a modeling and fashion organization for Native American First Nations designers and models.

Kimberly Smith, EBCI tribal member and fashion designer in the Kananesgi Fashion Show, provided a synopsis of the trip:

“The trip, sponsored by Kananesgi, was an opportunity for EBCI models to participate in the fashion extravaganza in Denver in a journey filled with cultural enrichment, advocacy, and celebration. Amidst snowstorm delays – 20 inches in some areas – the EBCI models, including Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith, Rebecca Welch, Danica Hill, Delaney Wildcatt, Hope Long, Rosa Reyes, and Aleshia Tisho, seized the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with National Geographic photographer Micheli Oliver, shedding light on Indigenous invisibility in art, photography, and fashion. Some supported a local all-Indigenous restaurant Tocabe, and had bison ribs, frybread, and chokeberry jam. Additionally, they connected with Cheyenne Arapaho tribal elders to delve into Indigenous place name renaming campaigns like Mount Blue Skies, reaffirming the importance of reclaiming Indigenous heritage. Of course, some ventured to the mall to explore there, too.”

She added, “The Native Fashion in the City fashion shows were the crowning moments of the trip, held at the prestigious Denver Arts Museum, where EBCI models showcased their heritage and style with grace and confidence. This year’s event marked the 10th anniversary of the show, underscoring a decade of trailblazing Indigenous fashion and nurturing talents. It was particularly noteworthy as it featured the inaugural Youth Fashion Show segment, reflecting the commitment to empowering the next generation of Indigenous fashion creators. In the Youth Fashion Show, four EBCI models, including Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith, Rebecca Welch, and Danica Hill, walked the runway, captivating the audience with their blend of tradition and innovation. Some even received a highlighted shoutout from the emcee. Following this, another four models graced the catwalk in the adult show, including Delaney Wildcatt, Hope Long, Rosa Reyes, and Aleshia Tisho, further amplifying the vibrancy and diversity of Indigenous fashion.

Overall, the trip was a testament to the resilience, cultural pride, and talent of the EBCI community and a significant milestone in advancing Indigenous representation in the fashion industry.”

The list of featured designers included: ALTRN8V by Courtney Little Axe, Beadiful Vibes by Raynie Hunter, ‘Nchi.wana by Lulu Henry, Oh Kiyo by Anna Frye, Bitterwater for Redhouse by Michelle Luna & Snowy Baby/SNO, and Dentalium Dreamz Scape Collection by Jillian Waterman

EBCI youth model Jasmine Smith shared appreciation for the opportunity to model in NFITC.

“I’m proud to have made the casting call and deeply grateful to Kananesgi for its sponsorship, allowing us to proudly represent the EBCI community in the fashion show. Working alongside fellow tribal models and designers was an unforgettable experience.”

Smith also received an internship opportunity while on the trip. “During the event, I met a hairstylist who also contributes to University of Michigan’s Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) initiatives. Her internship offers to further my NAGPRA knowledge was unexpected. Sgi, Hope Huskey for doing so much to make this trip a success.”