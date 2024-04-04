CCS students give presentation on Hawaii trip to CCS School Board

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, April 1, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:47 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson. The meeting included a presentation from CCS students Madison Ledford, Roxi Bark, Levi Winter, and George Saunooke on their recent trip to Hawaii, discussions for a competitive fly-fishing tournament, Parisi Speed School, Cherokee language introductions from CCS staff, and more.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent. Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representative, had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance were Brooklyn Brown, Cherokee One Feather reporter; Travis Climbingbear, Youth Sports Performance coordinator at Cherokee Fitness Complex; and Damian Solis, manager at Cherokee Fitness Complex; Dr. Heath Robertson, CCS CTE/STEAM director; CCS students Madison Ledford, Roxi Bark, Levi Winter, and George Saunooke; Cherokee High School teacher Sonya Edwards; Jennifer Martens, CCS director of curriculum and instruction; Cherokee Middle School teacher Christopher Davis; and Cherokee High School principal Debora Foerst.

The opening prayer was led by Girty. The previous meeting minutes from March 4 and March 18 were approved unanimously.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert and approved unanimously.

In the good news portion of the meeting, Robertson, and his students in the Tsunisgwanigosdi Tsunihyohi (Explorers Program) gave separate presentations on the recent trip to Hawaii to explore cultural incorporation for other Indigenous schools and cultures.

The students shared their presentation first. Saunooke shared that they were able to visit several memorial sites including Pearl Harbor, and two local schools, Wai’anea High School, and Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School, which is an immersion school. Saunooke also shared that he was able to gift a pair of stickball sticks and a ball to Wai’anea High School. Winter expressed an appreciation for the steps Wai’anea High School and Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School are taking in revitalizing and strengthening their culture through culture and language activities in their schools. Bark noted that Wai’anea High School has fish hatcheries where students raise local fish to feed their community. Bark expressed an interest in creating fish hatcheries for CCS. Ledford said CCS would benefit from more Cherokee culture and language incorporation, as Hawaiian culture and language seemed to permeate the schools they visited, and the students were engaged and excited to learn and share their knowledge.

Robertson shared that in both the schools they visited, the morning began with a traditional Hawaiian greeting ceremony. Robertson said that at Wai’anea High School, their agriculture class included three garden plots with native plants, traditional foods, bananas, papayas, breadfruit, and livestock. He also noted that the gardens and livestock seemed to be cared for primarily by the students. At Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School, the kindergarteners shared their traditional movements and chants, the 8th grade class shared their legend of Maui, and the high schoolers shared broad cultural knowledge. Robertson, Saunooke, Ledford, Bark and Winter all agreed that they were underprepared in sharing their Cherokee cultural knowledge and language with the students who seemed eager to know Cherokee legends. Robertson said that if this trip takes place again, they will be prepared to share more Cherokee culture and language. Overall, Robertson and his class reiterated that the trip was a good opportunity to learn more about another culture and how they are finding ways to incorporate their culture everyday in their classrooms.

Martens and CCS staff recently participated in an 8-week, afterschool Cherokee language certificate program. They joined the school board meeting to share what they learned and introduce themselves in Cherokee. They were also awarded their certificates of achievement at the meeting.

Davis and Martens shared the prospect of a competitive fly-fishing tournament in July for students from CCS and New Kituwah Academy. Davis is working with Team USA Fly Fishing Champion Michael Bradley to establish rules, regulations, training, and instruction for interested students. Kevin Primo will also provide training and instruction. Martens is applying for the Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund for prizes and sponsorship for the tournament. The event will take place in the trophy section waters of Cherokee with help from the tribal hatchery and EBCI Natural Resources. Swimmer asked about the age range for the event. Davis said they are still determining interest and will decide on age range soon.

Climbingbear and Solis are developing an afterschool program with Parisi Speed School to develop speed skills for students interested in elevating their agility. Reed-Cooper asked if Climbingbear and Solis would be communicating with CCS weightlifting coach Jama Anders to ensure that participating students are not experiencing competing workouts. Climbingbear assured the board that the Parisi Speed School would not compete but only elevate workouts. Climbingbear also noted that he has a good working relationship with Anders. Climbingbear also said that he and Solis are working on a Smoky Mountain Conference combine for student athletes. Climbingbear said almost all the Smoky Mountain Conference coaches are on board for the combine.

The consent agenda was unanimously approved as amended after the board agreed to pull Resolution 24-134: Cherokee Central Schools disestablish the Cherokee High School JROTC program and move forward with the development and offering of a new character and leadership course (or courses) that are adventure-based and culturally relevant, for further discussion. The following resolutions were approved:

24-131: Cynthia Guilford is approved as an Administrative Assistant for the Athletics Department.

24-132: Josie Edwards is approved as a Teacher for the Cherokee Elementary School.

The board entered a closed session at 6:42pm with a motion by Toineeta seconded by Lambert. The board exited closed at 8:23pm.

In new business, the board voted unanimously to approve car wraps for the School Resource Officers (SROs).

In other announcements, Brown shared with the board that the Tribal Health Improvement Plan wants CCS to forward any upcoming mental health and wellness events to Dawn Arneach, Cherokee One Feather advertising sales coordinator. The events will be promoted on Cherokee One Feather websites, papers and social media. Arneach will also shares those events with EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) for promotion.

On April 21, the school board will fund dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House for the 2023-24 NCHSAA 1A State Championship Lady Braves Basketball team.

The meeting adjourned at 8:47 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The next meeting will be on Monday, April 15 at the Central Office Board Room.