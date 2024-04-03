MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK: Cherokee Middle participates in meet at Murphy

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School track and field team participated in a three-school meet hosted by Murphy Middle School at the Murphy High School track on the afternoon of Monday, April 1. Several team members won their events including:

Cambry Stamper: Girls 400M Dash (1:10.74)

Austin Fourkiller-Raby: Girls 800M Run (2:42.90), Girls 1600M Run (5:51.35)

Girls 4x800M Relay team – Lolo Bell, Ko’dee Wolfe, Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Lilly Lossiah (11:47.78)

Lolo Bell: Girls Triple Jump (28-8)

Kimo Sokol: Boys High Jump (16-4), Boys Long Jump (16-4)

Greyson Ledford: Boys Shot Put (33-9)

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CMS finishers:

Boy’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 71

2 – Andrews 43

3 – Cherokee 39

100M Dash

1 – Amari Morgan, Murphy, 12.48

2 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 12.60

3 – Blake Davis, Murphy, 12.64

4 – Nashoba Tushka, Cherokee, 14.12

5 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 14.49

8 – Marek Brown, Cherokee, 14.69

200M Dash

1 – Rylan Scroggs, Murphy, 27.11

2 – Will Phillips, Andrews, 27.60

3 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 29.41

5 – Marek Brown, Cherokee, 31.31

400M Dash

1 – Donta Barber, Murphy, 57.79

2 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 59.81

3 – Jordan Panther, Cherokee, 1:02.98

9 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 1:15.28

11 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 1:32.72

800M Run

1 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 2:21.53

2 – Jaden Rice, Murphy, 2:24.22

3 – Derek Wood, Murphy, 2:39.74

5 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 2:46.03

7 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 2:53.01

1600M Run

1 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 4:59.53

2 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 5:52.48

3 – Cody Carr, Murphy, 6:09.18

4 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 6:17.68

8 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 6:56.31

9 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 7:24.18

110M Hurdles

1 – Korbin Hicks, Andrews, 21.14

2 – Peyton Bain, Murphy, 21.36

4 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 23.15

4x100M Relay

1 – Murphy, 51.60

2 – Cherokee, 54.30

3 – Andrews, 1:00.22

4x200M Relay

1 – Murphy, 1:44.51

2 – Andrews, 1:57.34

3 – Cherokee, 1:59.74

4x400M Relay

1 – Murphy, 4:07.95

2 – Andrews, 4:16.70

4x800M Relay

1 – Andrews, 10:15.23

2 – Murphy, 11:00.87

High Jump

1 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 5-02

2 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 5-00

3 – Peyton Bain, Murphy, 5-00

Long Jump

1 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 16-04

2 – Amillio Johnson, Andrews, 15-03

3 – Nashoba Tushka, Cherokee, 14-08.25

5 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13-11.50

9 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 13-04.50

Triple Jump

1 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy, 31-11

2- Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 30-10.50

3 – Amillio Johnson, Andrews, 30-02.50

4 – Odie Owle, 30-00.50

6 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 24-11.75

Discus Throw

1 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 110-01

2 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy, 102-07

3 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 88-04

12 – Joe Perry Saunooke, Cherokee, 56-01

Shot Put

1 – Greyson Ledford, Cherokee, 33-09

2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 32-09

3 – Korbin Hicks, Andrews, 32-00.50

11 – Joe Perry Saunooke, Cherokee, 24-06

Girl’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 60

2 – Cherokee 55

3 – Andrews 35

100M Dash

1 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 14.29

2 – Cambri Sneed, Andrews, 14.31

3 – Juliet Holloway, Andrews, 14.33

6 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14.81

8 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15.47

10 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 16.30

11 – Piper Owen, Cherokee, 18.80

200M Dash

1 – CJ Yarbro, Murphy, 28.91

2 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 29.92

3 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 30.10

8 – Emma Milholen, Cherokee, 33.34

9 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 34.63

11 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 36.99

400M Dash

1 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 1:10.74

2 – Khloe Mayfield, Andrews, 1:11.00

3 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 1:11.61

5 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 1:15.45

11 – Laylauna Allison, Cherokee, 1:36.34

800M Run

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 2:42.90

2 – Rylei Howard, Murphy, 3:00.13

3 – Savannah Hornbuckle, Cherokee, 3:01.22

6 – Janessa Owl, Cherokee, 3:08.10

7 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 3:10.54

8 – Phoebe Littlejohn, Cherokee, 3:18.32

11 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 3:24.72

12 – Khrystyna Armachain, Cherokee, 3:31.30

13 – Aurora Crowe, Cherokee, 3:32.07

14 – Ahniah Wildcat, Cherokee, 3:34.61

17 – Abelia Mahan-Flores, Cherokee, 4:14.50

1600M Run

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 5:51.35

2 – Ko’dee Wolfe, Cherokee, 6:47.86

3 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 6:55.05

4 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 6:57.76

6 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 7:21.55

100M Hurdles

1 – Sandie Cornwell, Murphy, 18.61

2 – Valorie Jordan, Murphy, 20.86

3 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 21.30

6 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 26.23

4x100M Relay

1 – Andrews, 58.63

2 – Murphy, 58.94

3 – Cherokee, 59.46

4x200M Relay

1 – Andrews, 2:01.00

2 – Cherokee, 2:01.08

3 – Murphy, 2:11.31

4x400M Relay

1 – Murphy, 5:04.19

2 – Andrews, 5:05.27

3 – Cherokee, 5:06.30

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee, 11:47.78

2 – Murphy, 13:58.69

High Jump

1 – Bella Kent, Murphy, 4-06

2 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 4-04

3 – Kinlee Herr, Murphy, 4-02

Long Jump

1 – Juliet Holloway, Andrews, 14-01

2 – CJ Yarbro, Murphy, 14-00

3 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 12-09

8 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 11-00.75

9 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 10-08.25

10 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 10-03

Triple Jump

1 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 28-08

2 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 27-11.50

3 – Sadie Mustin, Andrews, 21-04

Discus Throw

1 – Amelia Joyner, Murphy, 78-01

2 – Beth Beasley, Andrews, 75-11

3 – Khloe Cucumber, Cherokee, 72-05

4 – Briann Teesateskie, Cherokee, 65-06

6 – Roxy Solis, Cherokee, 61-01

7 – Kiarra Caley, Cherokee, 60-00

Shot Put

1 – Morgan Oliver, Murphy, 26-09

2 – Maia Lane, Cherokee, 26-04

3 – Beth Beasley, Andrews, 26-02

4 – Eleanor Smith, Cherokee, 26-01

5 – Jayla Pheasant, Cherokee, 24-09

6 – Briann Teesateskie, Cherokee, 20-06