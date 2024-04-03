MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK: Cherokee Middle participates in meet at Murphy

One Feather Staff Report
MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School track and field team participated in a three-school meet hosted by Murphy Middle School at the Murphy High School track on the afternoon of Monday, April 1. Several team members won their events including:
- Cambry Stamper: Girls 400M Dash (1:10.74)
- Austin Fourkiller-Raby: Girls 800M Run (2:42.90), Girls 1600M Run (5:51.35)
- Girls 4x800M Relay team – Lolo Bell, Ko’dee Wolfe, Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Lilly Lossiah (11:47.78)
- Lolo Bell: Girls Triple Jump (28-8)
- Kimo Sokol: Boys High Jump (16-4), Boys Long Jump (16-4)
- Greyson Ledford: Boys Shot Put (33-9)
Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CMS finishers:
Boy’s Events
Team Scores
1 – Murphy 71
2 – Andrews 43
3 – Cherokee 39
100M Dash
1 – Amari Morgan, Murphy, 12.48
2 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 12.60
3 – Blake Davis, Murphy, 12.64
4 – Nashoba Tushka, Cherokee, 14.12
5 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 14.49
8 – Marek Brown, Cherokee, 14.69
200M Dash
1 – Rylan Scroggs, Murphy, 27.11
2 – Will Phillips, Andrews, 27.60
3 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 29.41
5 – Marek Brown, Cherokee, 31.31
400M Dash
1 – Donta Barber, Murphy, 57.79
2 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 59.81
3 – Jordan Panther, Cherokee, 1:02.98
9 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 1:15.28
11 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 1:32.72
800M Run
1 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 2:21.53
2 – Jaden Rice, Murphy, 2:24.22
3 – Derek Wood, Murphy, 2:39.74
5 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 2:46.03
7 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 2:53.01
1600M Run
1 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 4:59.53
2 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 5:52.48
3 – Cody Carr, Murphy, 6:09.18
4 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 6:17.68
8 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 6:56.31
9 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 7:24.18
110M Hurdles
1 – Korbin Hicks, Andrews, 21.14
2 – Peyton Bain, Murphy, 21.36
4 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 23.15
4x100M Relay
1 – Murphy, 51.60
2 – Cherokee, 54.30
3 – Andrews, 1:00.22
4x200M Relay
1 – Murphy, 1:44.51
2 – Andrews, 1:57.34
3 – Cherokee, 1:59.74
4x400M Relay
1 – Murphy, 4:07.95
2 – Andrews, 4:16.70
4x800M Relay
1 – Andrews, 10:15.23
2 – Murphy, 11:00.87
High Jump
1 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 5-02
2 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 5-00
3 – Peyton Bain, Murphy, 5-00
Long Jump
1 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 16-04
2 – Amillio Johnson, Andrews, 15-03
3 – Nashoba Tushka, Cherokee, 14-08.25
5 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13-11.50
9 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 13-04.50
Triple Jump
1 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy, 31-11
2- Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 30-10.50
3 – Amillio Johnson, Andrews, 30-02.50
4 – Odie Owle, 30-00.50
6 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 24-11.75
Discus Throw
1 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 110-01
2 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy, 102-07
3 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 88-04
12 – Joe Perry Saunooke, Cherokee, 56-01
Shot Put
1 – Greyson Ledford, Cherokee, 33-09
2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 32-09
3 – Korbin Hicks, Andrews, 32-00.50
11 – Joe Perry Saunooke, Cherokee, 24-06
Girl’s Events
Team Scores
1 – Murphy 60
2 – Cherokee 55
3 – Andrews 35
100M Dash
1 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 14.29
2 – Cambri Sneed, Andrews, 14.31
3 – Juliet Holloway, Andrews, 14.33
6 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14.81
8 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15.47
10 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 16.30
11 – Piper Owen, Cherokee, 18.80
200M Dash
1 – CJ Yarbro, Murphy, 28.91
2 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 29.92
3 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 30.10
8 – Emma Milholen, Cherokee, 33.34
9 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 34.63
11 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 36.99
400M Dash
1 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 1:10.74
2 – Khloe Mayfield, Andrews, 1:11.00
3 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 1:11.61
5 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 1:15.45
11 – Laylauna Allison, Cherokee, 1:36.34
800M Run
1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 2:42.90
2 – Rylei Howard, Murphy, 3:00.13
3 – Savannah Hornbuckle, Cherokee, 3:01.22
6 – Janessa Owl, Cherokee, 3:08.10
7 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 3:10.54
8 – Phoebe Littlejohn, Cherokee, 3:18.32
11 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 3:24.72
12 – Khrystyna Armachain, Cherokee, 3:31.30
13 – Aurora Crowe, Cherokee, 3:32.07
14 – Ahniah Wildcat, Cherokee, 3:34.61
17 – Abelia Mahan-Flores, Cherokee, 4:14.50
1600M Run
1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 5:51.35
2 – Ko’dee Wolfe, Cherokee, 6:47.86
3 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 6:55.05
4 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 6:57.76
6 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 7:21.55
100M Hurdles
1 – Sandie Cornwell, Murphy, 18.61
2 – Valorie Jordan, Murphy, 20.86
3 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 21.30
6 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 26.23
4x100M Relay
1 – Andrews, 58.63
2 – Murphy, 58.94
3 – Cherokee, 59.46
4x200M Relay
1 – Andrews, 2:01.00
2 – Cherokee, 2:01.08
3 – Murphy, 2:11.31
4x400M Relay
1 – Murphy, 5:04.19
2 – Andrews, 5:05.27
3 – Cherokee, 5:06.30
4x800M Relay
1 – Cherokee, 11:47.78
2 – Murphy, 13:58.69
High Jump
1 – Bella Kent, Murphy, 4-06
2 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 4-04
3 – Kinlee Herr, Murphy, 4-02
Long Jump
1 – Juliet Holloway, Andrews, 14-01
2 – CJ Yarbro, Murphy, 14-00
3 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 12-09
8 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 11-00.75
9 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 10-08.25
10 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 10-03
Triple Jump
1 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 28-08
2 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 27-11.50
3 – Sadie Mustin, Andrews, 21-04
Discus Throw
1 – Amelia Joyner, Murphy, 78-01
2 – Beth Beasley, Andrews, 75-11
3 – Khloe Cucumber, Cherokee, 72-05
4 – Briann Teesateskie, Cherokee, 65-06
6 – Roxy Solis, Cherokee, 61-01
7 – Kiarra Caley, Cherokee, 60-00
Shot Put
1 – Morgan Oliver, Murphy, 26-09
2 – Maia Lane, Cherokee, 26-04
3 – Beth Beasley, Andrews, 26-02
4 – Eleanor Smith, Cherokee, 26-01
5 – Jayla Pheasant, Cherokee, 24-09
6 – Briann Teesateskie, Cherokee, 20-06