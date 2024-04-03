Lakeview Drive road construction project to conclude this spring

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, will finish the approximate $15.7 million repair and rehabilitation of Lakeview Drive that started last year. Work will begin April 8 and is expected to end in early July.

Project at a glance:

Final paving of the 6.5-mile road.

Paving and sidewalk construction in the Noland Creek trailhead parking area, including Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standard (ABAAS) accessible parking.

Deck repair on the Noland Creek Bridge.

Rehabilitation of road shoulders.

Throughout the project, visitors should expect temporary single-lane closures. Noland Creek Bridge will be closed April 15-18 while crews repair the bridge deck. Parking will be available at Noland Creek trailhead during the closure. Noland Creek cemetery will also be accessible.

The work is part of a parkwide Great American Outdoors Act project to rehabilitate Lakeview Drive, Newfound Gap Road, Heintooga Ridge Road and Balsam Mountain Campground Road.

The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) is part of a concerted effort to address extensive deferred maintenance and repair needs in national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, GAOA provides the National Park Service with up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.