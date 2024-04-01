OBITUARY: Janice Mathews Crutchfield

Janice Mathews Crutchfield, 73, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 30, 2024 at her residence.

A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Seab and Floy Lambert Mathews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ancil Crutchfield; stepson, Sam Crutchfield; siblings, Wayne Mathews, Doug Mathews, Robert Mathews and Rachel Mathis, brother-in-law, Buddy Pilkington, and sister-in-laws, Juanita Mathews and Frances Mathews.

She was a member of the Towstring Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a vital member of the Towstring Community.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Bridges (Kelly) and Chris Crutchfield; daughter-in-law, Kim Crutchfield; grandchildren, Josh and Lexi Bridges, Alyssa and Jenna Crutchfield; brothers and sisters, Bertha Pilkington, Raymond Mathews, and Roy Mathews (Cathy), all of Cherokee; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Mathews and Cindy Mathews; one brother-in-law, Bobby Mathis, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 pm Monday, April 1 at Crisp funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Towstring Cemetery.