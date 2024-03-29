OBITUARY: Donna Lee Jackson

Donna Lee Jackson, 55, of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Clarence and Betty Smoker Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Jackson Blythe; her brother-in-law, Leland Welch; and her niece, Sydney Jackson.

She is survived by her daughters, Ansley Jackson, Tacey Jackson; son, Tavok Jackson all of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchild, Jaelyn Betty Jackson; sisters, Jeannie Jackson Welch of Robbinsville, N.C., Michelle Jackson Stamper (Eddie) of Cherokee, N.C., Mary Jackson Pilkington (Dennis) of Fontana Dam, N.C.; brother, Clarence Jackson Jr. of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother-in-law, Larry Blythe of Cherokee, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Little Snowbird Baptist Church. The Reverend Jim Teasdale will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Jackson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jackson family.