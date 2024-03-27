OBITUARY: Angel Gabrielle Jumper

Angel Gabrielle Jumper, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2024. She is the daughter of Glenn Jumper (Karen) and Gussyrobin Zepeda.

Also surviving are children, Cecilia Solano Jumper, Cristian Solano Jumper and Chavella Walkingstick, all of Bryson City, N.C.; brother, Glenn Jumper Jr. of Asheville; sister, Rebecca Parton (Chris); many step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special nieces, Caylee and Calayla Parton and Samantha Thomas; special nephews, Cayden Fouts and Nicholas Thomas; aunts, Tammy Jackson (Tuff), Mary Hornbuckle (Paul), and Dinah Harry; uncles, Billy Jumper (Dorothy), Shawne Shell (Kim), and Walania Shell.

Angel is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Couney and Joyce Shell; paternal grandmother, Nellie Jumper; and paternal great grandparents, Nola and Jess Teleskie.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28 at Rock Springs Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. Angel will remain at the church until the hour of service on Friday, March 29 beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan and Bishop Shane Silvers officiating.

Burial will be in the Long Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will among close family and friends. All singers are welcome.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.