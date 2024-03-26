Multiple park roads closed due to downed trees 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Most roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park are closed following a high wind event that occurred overnight. Trees are down across roads and trails. Crews are assessing conditions, clearing trees and will open roads when it is safe to do so.

The following roads are closed as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26:

Gatlinburg Bypass

Newfound Gap Road (US 441) between Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Cherokee, N.C.

Little River Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cherokee Orchard Road at the park boundary

Greenbrier Road at the ranger station

Tremont Road

Foothills Parkway new section

Foothills Parkway between Look Rock and US 129

Wears Gap Road

A National Weather Service wind advisory and high wind warning remain in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Wind gusts peaked at 85 mph in the park between 2 and 3 a.m.

Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers are open. Visitors coming to the park today are encouraged to stop in a visitor center for updates on current conditions. Updates will be posted on the park’s website and social media.