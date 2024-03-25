Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals’ Service Awards program highlights tenure

SYLVA, NC – Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital held a celebratory luncheon recently in honor of staff members who reached significant milestones in their tenure as employees of the hospitals.

Service awards for staff and providers are typically given on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, depending upon the timeframe for staff anniversaries. Individuals are honored for their service in 5-year increments.

Those honored at this month’s celebration included:

5 Years of Service: Mark James, Plant Operations and Maintenance; Christine Kryger, NP, Harris Pulmonary and Sleep Center; Kaylee Montgomery, RN, Harris Emergency Department; Austin Stephenson, Security.

10 Years of Service: Beth Hodges, RN, Lactation Services; Angela Maxwell, Health Information Management; David Johnston, MD, Swain Family Care; Tammy Johnston, MD, Swain Family Care.

20 Years of Service: Kimberly Mason, RN, Harris Pediatrics.

25 Years of Service: Marian Garrett, RN, Harris Pulmonary and Sleep Center; Debbie Hoyle, Telemetry.

Leaders from the recognized individuals’ departments took time to share remarks highlighting their team members’ dedication to their role and the organization, after which CEO Ashley Hindman presented each honoree with a plaque signifying their years of service.

“We are blessed to have many individuals who have dedicated their careers to caring for our community by providing compassionate, quality care at our hospitals,” said Hindman. “It’s my honor to consistently recognize that dedication and show gratitude at each milestone of that commitment.”

Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital are committed to the mission of making communities healthier by embodying core values that ensure our hospitals are places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians and providers want to practice, and employees want to work.