Cherokee Tribal Court Disposition Summary (Jan. 1 to March 1, 2024)

Below are a listing of terms, per the Cherokee Tribal Court, for the various dispositions.

Pleas: Guilty Per Plea, Alford Plea, Admitted, No Contest, Not Guilty by Judge, Not Guilty by Jury

Other Dispositions: Reported Infraction (Defendant failed to appear)

Dismissals by Prosecutor: Dismissed Per Plea, Dismissed with Leave, Voluntary Dismissal Compliance/Proof, Upon Compliance/proof/successful completion of deferred sentence, Insufficiency of the Charging Document(s), No labs/Discovery Provided, At request of complainant and/or complainant’s failure/refusal to appear and/or testify, Per prior plea, Unavailability of officer/necessary witness, Upon further investigation

Dismissals by Magistrate or Judge: Lack of Jurisdiction, Dismissed by Court