TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee team participates in meet at Murphy

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee High School (CHS) track team participated in a multi-school meet held at the Murphy High School track on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 20.

The Cherokee Braves team placed second with 89 points behind first place Murphy with 134. Luke Smith won both the discus throw (135-00) and shot put (40-03) and Aizen Bell won the high jump (6-00). The Cherokee team also won the 4x800M relay with a time of 9:22.30.

The Cherokee Lady Braves took first place in the 4x400M Relay with a time of 4:51.16, and Joscelyn Stamper won both the discus throw (105-7) and shot put (31-11).

Following are the results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CHS finishers:

Men’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 134

2 – Cherokee 89

3 – Robbinsville 81

4 – Hiwassee Dam 24

5 – Nantahala 1

100M Dash

1 – Brady Grant, Murphy, 11.95

2 – Chandler Nernes, Murphy, 11.95

3 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 12.06

6 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 12.45

8 – Tayvin Bark, Cherokee, 13.23

9 – Santiago Brandon, Cherokee, 13.39

200M Dash

1 – Hunter Stalcup, Murphy, 24.40

2 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 24.63

3 – Cale Harger, Murphy, 24.80

5 – Reggie Hyatt, Cherokee, 27.91

6 – Tayvin Bark, Cherokee, 29.94

400M Dash

1 – Cooper Adams, Robbinsville, 53.83

2 – Ryan Payne, Murphy, 54.37

3 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville, 54.75

6 – Will Ellwood, Cherokee, 59.57

7 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 1:04.14

9 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 1:16.61

800M Run

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 2:11.70

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 2:15.00

3 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 2:20.94

9 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 2:32.94

10 – Russell McKay, Cherokee, 2:44.03

1600M Run

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 4:46.60

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 4:56.28

3 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 5:25.14

3200M Run

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 10:44.18

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 11:45.49

3 – Braden Edwards, Murphy, 12:52.63

110M Hurdles

1 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 16.45

2 – Camden Breazeale, Murphy, 17.44

3 – Darion Ledbetter, Robbinsville, 18.24

300M Hurdles

1 – Camden Breazeale, Murphy, 44.59

2 – Will Shore, Murphy, 45.62

3 – Kenyon Swimmer, Robbinsville, 49.04

4x100M Relay

1 – Murphy 46.13

2 – Robbinsville 48.11

3 – Cherokee 48.26

4x200M Relay

1 – Murphy 1:36.09

2 – Robbinsville 1:40.62

3 – Cherokee 1:41.82

4x400M Relay

1 – Robbinsville 3:53.99

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee 9:22.30

2 – Murphy 10:33.80

High Jump

1 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 6-00

2 – Tillman Adams, Robbinsville 5-06

3 – Camden Breazeale, Murphy 5-04

4 – Luke Smith, Cherokee, 5-04

6 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 5-02

Long Jump

1 – Hunter Stalcup, Murphy, 19-06

2 – Cale Harger, Murphy, 18-04

3 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 18-03.50

6 – Mackenzie Rattler, Cherokee, 15-00

7 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 13-07.25

8 – Xavier Sanchez, Cherokee, 12-11

Triple Jump

1 – Cooper Adams, Robbinsville, 38-07

2 – Chandler Nernes, Murphy, 35-07.50

3 – Jonah Hedden, Murphy, 33-01

Discus Throw

1 – Luke Smith, Cherokee, 135-00

2 – Isiac Collins, Robbinsville, 115-02

3 – Aaron Harger, Murphy, 114-08

5 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 92-00

Shot Put

1 – Luke Smith, Cherokee, 40-03

2 – Aaron Harger, Murphy, 37-10

3 – Isiac Collins, Robbinsville, 37-03.50

5 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 35-10.50

12 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 21-04

Women’s Events

Team Scores

1 – Robbinsville 128

2 – Murphy 120

3 – Cherokee 58

4 – Nantahala 7

5 – Asheville Christian 1

100M Wheelchair

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 44.26

100M Dash

1 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 13.94

2 – Patience Garrett, Murphy, 14.33

3 – Rylee Tabor, Murphy, 14.65

5 – Ella Sokol, Cherokee, 15.21

7 – Roxi Bark, Cherokee, 16.09

10 – Brianna Reynolds, Cherokee, 17.91

200M Dash

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 27.08

2 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 27.59

3 – Rylee Tabor, Murphy, 29.49

6 – Izzy Raby, Cherokee, 34.03

7 – Brianna Reynolds, Cherokee, 38.54

400M Dash

1 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 1:03.90

2 – Katie-Lynn Gross, Robbinsville, 1:10.79

3 – Chloe Crooks, Murphy, 1:22.71

800M Run

1 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 2:43.90

2 – Abby Wehr, Robbinsville, 2:47.96

3 – Laura Martinez, Cherokee, 2:59.34

1600M Run

1 – Abby Wehr, Robbinsville, 6:15.07

2 – Breeze Hinton, Murphy, 7:14.65

3 – Anna Leatherwood, Murphy, 7:14.90

100M Hurdles

1 – Ivy Werner, Murphy, 19.41

2 – Chasity Jones, Robbinsville, 19.91

3 – Ella McGuire, Robbinsville, 21.60

4 – Roxi Bark, Cherokee, 22.72

5 – Sara Toineeta, 22.90

300M Hurdles

1 – Chasity Jones, Robbinsville, 57.96

2 – Delaney Brooms, Robbinsville, 59.08

3 – Ella McGuire, Robbinsville, 1:01.63

4x100M Relay

1 – Murphy 54.93

2 – Robbinsville 55.79

3 – Cherokee A 56.84

5 – Cherokee B 1:05.49

4x200M Relay

1 – Murphy 1:57.48

2 – Cherokee A 1:57.61

3 – Robbinsville 1:58.26

4 – Cherokee B 2:20.13

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee 4:51.16

High Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 5-0

2 – Breeze Hinton, Murphy, 4-10

3 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 4-4

Long Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 17-0

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 15-9

3 – Ella Sokol, Cherokee, 13-4

5 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 11-5

7 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 11-1

Triple Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 36-5

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 34-4

3 – MyKayla McGuire, Robbinsville, 28-2

Shot Put Wheelchair

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 8-3

Shot Put

1 – Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 31-11

2 – Gabby Lloyd, Murphy, 29-11

3 – Aubrie Wachacha, Robbinsville, 29-1

6 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 26-4

13 – Ava Walkingstick, Cherokee, 18-11.5

14 – Jennifer Escabar, Cherokee, 17-2

Discus Throw Wheelchair

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 14-5

Discus Throw

1 – Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 105-7

2 – Aubrie Wachacha, Robbinsville, 92-7

3 – Kaden Howell, Robbinsville, 91-7

10 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 65-9

13 – Annie Tramper, Cherokee, 54-7

16 – Ava Walkingstick, Cherokee, 52-7

17 – Jennifer Escabar, Cherokee, 45-6