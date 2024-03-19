Cherokee Police Commission meeting discusses first 72-hour hold for elder abuse

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission was held on the afternoon of March 18 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Large Conference Room.

Commissioners in attendance were Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown), Vice Chairman Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Frank Dunn (Wayohi, Wolftown), Lisa Taylor (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Kym Parker (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Hillary Norville ((Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.). Secretary Anita Lossiah (At-Large) had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance were Chris Siewers, associate counsel from the Office of the Attorney General; Robert Jumper, Cherokee One Feather editor; Kyle Perrotti, Smoky Mountain News; Cody White, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) attorney; and Shelli Buckner, senior prosecutor from the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor (OTP)

Parker motioned to approve the Feb. 8 minutes, seconded by Norville and approved unanimously.

Parker motioned to make a public comment, “I just want to say congratulations to the Cherokee Lady Braves on the State 1A Championship.”

White presented the February CIPD report. White noted that CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau was out on sick leave, and former Assistant Chief of Police Josh Taylor is now executive director for Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE). White also provided an update on the pending Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Graham County. White said he believes discussions surrounding the MOU are going well and they are about 95 percent complete.

Buckner presented the OTP report from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29. OTP obtained convictions in connection with 79 incidents. The nature of the convictions are shown below:

Alcoholic Beverages: 3

Banishment/Exclusion: 3

Bodily Injury: 7

Controlled Substances: 7

Domestic Violence: 4

DWI: 2

Elder Abuse: 1

Obstruction of Justice: 25

Property: 14

Public Peace: 1

Public Safety: 1

Probation Violations: 11

Buckner noted that in one bodily injury charge, OTP secured their first death by distribution conviction. Buckner also noted that in the elder abuse charge, the 72-hour hold was enacted for the first time since the Police Commission’s resolution passed to require the hold. Buckner said the 72-hour hold was crucial in protecting the safety of the victim.

The commission entered a closed session with a motion by Johnson seconded by Taylor to discuss the resolution put forth by Tribal Council Rep. Dike Sneed (Aniwodihi, Painttown) to dissolve the commission.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Large Conference Room.