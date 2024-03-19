Cherokee Police Commission holds February meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission meeting was held on the afternoon of Feb. 8 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Large Conference Room. The meeting was called to order at 12 p.m. by Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe.

Commissioners in attendance were Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown), Vice Chairman Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Anita Lossiah (At-Large), Frank Dunn (Wayohi, Wolftown), Lisa Taylor (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Kym Parker (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird and Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.).

Law enforcement representatives in attendance were Jonah Bird from Natural Resource Enforcement (NRE), Kyle Efird (NRE), and Cody White, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) attorney. had an excused absence. There is one vacant “At-Large” seat. The Commission unanimously approved the agenda for the meeting and the minutes from last month’s meeting.

Guests in attendance Chris Siewers, associate counsel from the Office of the Attorney General, and Holly Kays, Smoky Mountain News.

Norville motioned to approve the January minutes with the addition of names of guests in attendance. The motion was seconded by Parker and unanimously approved.

White presented the CIPD report for January:

Calls for Service: 1,084 (average 35 per day)

Arrests: 29

Accidents: 38

Citations: 49

Tutiyi, Snowbird / Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee County:

Calls for Service: 116 (average 4 per day)

Arrests = 1

Accidents = 8

Citations = 11

Complaints from Public:

Patrol – 1 under investigation

White also discussed the recent job fair held at CIPD, which now has approval to send individuals to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) and pay them a little over $18 an hour. Parker asked what happens to the money if trainees drop out of BLET. White said they will be required to pay it back. Parker and Johnson both noted that they stopped by the job fair a noticed a good turnout. Johnson asked if there will be another job fair, and White responded that he is sure they will have them as long as positions remain open.

Norville asked about transportation of cannabis from the farm to the dispensary. White said Qualla, LLC. and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) would be the people to ask. Crowe stated that it would be beneficial for Brian Parker and the CCB to provide another report to the commission, prompting Lossiah to request their attendance.

Efird and Bird presented the January NRE report:

Citations: 6

Citation charges included:

3 fishing or hunting violations

2 traffic violations

1 other

Parker asked if the NRE was fully staffed. Efird and Bird stated they have three vacant positions.

The commission went into a closed session for executive purposes with a motion by Norville seconded by Parker and approved unanimously. The commission exited closed session, and the meeting adjourned at 1:06 p.m. with a motion by Parker seconded by Norville and approved unanimously.