BASKETBALL: Lady Braves bring home State Title

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On the evening of Friday, March 15 in Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, the Cherokee Lady Braves defeated the East Columbus Gators in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A State Championship, earning the state basketball title for the second time in school history since the first title in 1996. With a final score of 74-32, the Lady Braves dominated the state championship game from start to finish.

The Lady Braves finished with a record of 29-1, 10-0 in conference play. Throughout the season, the Lady Braves facilitated a textbook press defense that made it difficult for most teams to make it past half court. The state championship game was reminiscent of their dominant season, with games that often resulted in a running clock.

The Lady Braves also had a dominant playoff run with winning margins of well over 40 points until their battle against Bishop McGuinness, who they defeated in the fourth round of playoffs with a final score of 61-55. The Lady Braves faced (#1) Mountain Heritage in the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Championship, winning with a final score of 64-51 and advancing to the NCHSAA 1A State Championship.

Ahead of the state championship, the community of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) recognized the significance of this final battle. The EBCI Communications department shared video footage of the 1995-96 Lady Braves state championship game, echoing a legacy of Lady Braves basketball and a hope for a second title that was long overdue. Years of Lady Braves basketball teams have battled for a chance at the title, with players and teams leaving their lasting print on the Lady Braves basketball program. For years, Lady Braves basketball has held respect for its quickness, tenacity and precision. For years, the machine has remained oiled, preparing for the second ring. It is with respect for those Lady Braves before them, that this 2023-24 team claimed the ring.

“We’re fortunate enough to have Caroline that was on that state championship team in ’96 as well as Peaches on our bench,” Lady Braves Head Coach Ann Gardner said of assistant coach Caroline Hyatt and ’96 state championship Most Valuable Player Peaches Squirrell.

“Just to have those as our leadership for these girls to look up to is just amazing. When I took over here, I wanted to make sure that I incorporated those who have been Lady Braves in the past so that they could see and have a sense of who came before them.”

The Lady Braves played the Cherokee basketball they have been coached since peewees—the basketball that they have watched their mothers, sisters, cousins and role models play. This state championship team embodied Cherokee basketball, but what set them apart was a determination to do right by their teammate. Their love for the game and each other made them unbeatable.

“I could not ask for a better team. Everybody on this team loves each other. We’re sisters and it’s just the best surroundings that you could have,” said Fr. (#13) Joscelyn Stamper, who earned the NCHSAA 1A State Championship award for Cherokee’s Most Oustanding Player with an incredible stat list of 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and six steals.

The Lady Braves ran onto the court for warmups with the EBCI flag leading their way. LJVM Coliseum was filled with Lady Braves fans, and so were Cherokee Cinemas and Wolftown Community Club where watch parties were being held for those who could not make the trek. TVs at local restaurants like Native Brews and Clyde’s had on the championship game instead of college basketball. NBA Star Shaquille O’Neal even tuned in.

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) stickball player Micah Swimmer, Cherokee Central Schools board member and father of soph. (#4) Dvdaya Swimmer, lead the challenge call. And it was game time.

The Lady Braves led early with a first quarter of 21 to 9, showcasing their “run and gun” technique as Stamper described it. Stamper controlled the boards, and the Lady Braves controlled the floor. Forced turnovers and steals resulted in easy layups that happened early and quickly. The Lady Braves entered halftime 36 to 18. Their first half was clearly dominant, but there was still basketball to be played.

In the third quarter, the Lady Braves were able to sit their entire starting five, ending the quarter 62-20. In the fourth, the Lady Braves were just having fun. The entire roster played, enjoying the opportunity to celebrate their championship long before the last seconds of the game. Sr. (#23) Creedon Arch took her time to hit an easy, wide-open three near the end of the game, laughing with her team as the shot swished in.

Celebratory hugs were shared on the bench as the minutes ticked by, and an overwhelming sense of joy was felt throughout the sea of maroon and gold in LJVM Coliseum. An opposing player knocked Fr. (#10) Daisee Fourkiller-Raby into the bench as she held the ball and grinned at the last second of the game—the scene was familiar, mirroring Trish Calhoun happily taking a hit at the end of the ’96 championship.

And with that, the Lady Braves made history. “Caroline told us, ‘You’re one of the elite Braves to go through Cherokee.’ Hearing her say that and knowing there was only one other state championship team, it’s truly breathtaking,” said Soph. (#4) Dvdaya Swimmer, who earned NCHSAA 1A State Championship Most Valuable Player with 17 points, four assists and five steals.

Sr. (#1) Awee Walkingstick, who received the NCHSAA sportsmanship award, lifted the state championship trophy into the air for the crowd to see, and Sr. (#12) Loshi Ward lifted the state championship banner. The Lady Braves are bringing home the trophy, the banner, and the title.