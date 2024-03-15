OBITUARY: Dorothy Briggs Hart

When speaking to her, you were the only one that mattered. She heard you, loved you, and continued to keep your concerns close until they were resolved. Of her many good traits, this perhaps, above all others, is what lead to such a quiet soul touching the lives of so many in impactful ways.

Dorothy Briggs Hart, born to Roy L. and Loula W. Briggs, passed on to her next life Tuesday, March 12, 2024. She leaves behind her best friend and husband of nearly 71 years, Richard D. Hart, Sr. Their bond was special and adored by so many. Countless times we have heard how much folks loved to see them, hand in hand, walking into or out of church or simply down the avenues to which life took them.

Born Nov. 21, 1932 in Asheville, N.C., Dot leaves behind four children, really eight as she counted spouses as kids of her own: Jan (Hart) and Bob Busey of Asheville; Richard and Rebecca Hart of Clover, S.C.; John and Robin Hart of Oak Park, Ill.; and David and Judy Hart of Mills River, N.C.

DottieMama, as she was affectionately known by the younger generations of her family, also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Dot left Asheville for Meredith College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1954. For many years she taught elementary and middle school in the Asheville City School System, and her last stop was as librarian at Ira B. Jones Elementary. Once her kids were raised and educated, she left teaching and ventured into real estate. Her goal was never to sell you a house but rather to find you a home.

One of Dot’s greatest joys was the decades she and Richard spent nurturing young couples and families at church. She loved this so much primarily because she loved them so much. Many of those folks remained quite dear to her throughout the rest of her life.

We will celebrate her life on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Asheville. A time for fellowship and receiving of friends will be held afterward in the church chapel.

If you wish to do something in memory of Dorothy, please direct a contribution to the Building Fund at the First Baptist Church of Asheville. The address is 5 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

Groce Funeral Home’s Lake Julian team is assisting the family, and a guest register is available online via Dot’s obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.