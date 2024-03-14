Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate sales top $570,000

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina drivers raised $574,461 to enhance the Blue Ridge Parkway by purchasing or renewing the national park specialty license plate in 2023. It is the largest amount raised for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s work through the tag program in more than a decade.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive support for the Parkway from so many North Carolina drivers,” said Carolyn Ward, chief executive officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “Purchasing the tag is an easy way to help the national park and also show your love for this amazing place to play and explore in your own backyard.”

The specialty plate fee is $30, of which $20 helps fund key improvements along the Parkway, including repairs at trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas. Proceeds also support projects such as wildlife studies, historic preservation, and educational programs. Personalized plates are available for $60. The Parkway tag can be purchased for cars and motorcycles.

To learn more, visit GetThePlate.org or request the plate at an N.C. tag office.

Last year, the park welcomed more than 16.7 million visitors, which is more visitors than Yosemite, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Grand Tetons national parks combined for the same year. Unlike many large national parks, there is no admission fee to support park operations. Past shortfalls in government funding have led to maintenance backlogs and facility closures along the Parkway. Proceeds from the license plate provide critical funding to address needs and improvements within the park.

The Foundation’s past projects in North Carolina include the addition of restrooms and expanded parking at Graveyard Fields, reconstruction of the viewing platform at the summit of Mount Pisgah, trail improvements at Craggy Flats Bald, construction of a shower house at Price Lake campground, extensive repairs to historic Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, and the rehabilitation and reopening of The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park.

Virginia drivers can also support the Parkway with a specialty tag now available online through the commonwealth’s DMV.